Fresh plea in Supreme Court over CBSE’s three-language rule for Class 9; seeks stay on rollout

Students during the Maths Extra classes in a Delhi Government School, Veer Savarkar School, in Kalkaji, New Delhi on Thursday, May 05, 2022. Express photo by Abhinav Saha *** Local Caption *** Students during the Maths Extra classes in a Delhi Government School, Veer Savarkar School, in Kalkaji, New Delhi on Thursday, May 05, 2022. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The plea filed by Dr Fauzia Khan, an educationist and former Maharashtra minister, contends that the CBSE’s May 15 circular is arbitrary and unreasonable.

“The impugned circular acknowledges this teacher shortage in its own text, yet proceeds to mandate compliance. The result is that the only practical purpose served by the impugned circular, in the southern States, is the compulsory introduction of Hindi, and in the northern states, the compulsory introduction of Sanskrit, without any stated educational rationale,” the plea said while seeking intervention in the main matter.