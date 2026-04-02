CBSE Class 9th, 10th: Board releases new curriculum for 2026-27 academic session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today release the new curriculum for classes 9 and 10 through a webinar. The new curriculum will be implemented from the 2026-2027 academic session. The webinar will be organised in the auditorium at CBSE Headquarters, CBSE Integrated Office Complex, Sector-23, Dwarka and will also be telecast on CBSE’s YouTube channel at 3 pm.

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The Board has announced that it will implement the scheme of studies recommended in the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-2023) for Class 9 starting this academic year. To provide clarity on the new scheme of studies and highlight key changes outlined in the curriculum, Secondary Part One 2026–27, CBSE has conducted a special webinar for educators and stakeholders.

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CBSE to release the Curriculum for Academic Session 2026–27 for Classes IX–X. Join Webinar

Date: 2 April 2026, 3PM

Link: https://t.co/Y5zAAtWFPr For more details, see the circular herehttps://t.co/io1Lsradek@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @sanjayjavin @DDNewslive… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 1, 2026

In a circular on the same, the Board said that it has directed all affiliated schools to download the complete curriculum for Classes 9 and 10, including the initial pages, and circulate it among teachers and students for immediate reference. Schools have been advised to make necessary arrangements to implement the changes in line with the guidelines provided.

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CBSE, in its notice, has emphasised adherence to the prescribed curriculum and subject-specific guidelines, noting that the framework reflects the vision of NCF-2023, with a focus on competency-based education, experiential learning, flexibility, and holistic development.

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“Heads of Institutions have been urged to sensitise teachers and conduct special Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) to inform parents and students about the key features of the curriculum changes, ensuring effective implementation from the start of the Academic Session 2026–27,” read the notice.

On the other hand, CBSE has released a circular directing affiliated schools on the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 second board examination. The circular states that schools are only permitted to collect the prescribed examination fee during the LOC process. No other fees, including tuition fees, are to be linked with the LOC submission.

CBSE, in its notice, mentions that it has received reports that some schools are demanding three months’ tuition fees from students during LOC submission. The Board circular clarifies that this practice is against its rules and must be stopped immediately. The Board has emphasised that only the examination fee is valid. Any collection of unauthorised fees will be treated as a violation and viewed seriously. Schools are instructed to comply strictly with CBSE regulations.