Delhi govt cancels Class 9 and 11 exams, students to be evaluated based on mid-term exam scores

The students in these classes will be evaluated on the same line as Class 10 CBSE students. (File)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia today announced that the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations are scrapped. The exams were previously postponed but now stand cancelled.

“Class 9 and 11 exams which were postponed on April 12 are now cancelled. Private schools that conducted mid-term and annual exams before the lockdown, can declare the students’ results. Government, private and government-aided schools that have conducted only the mid-term exams and not the annual exams, will promote students based on mid-term exam scores,” Sisodia said.

Addressing an important press conference | Live https://t.co/dL9sqjRaGY — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 10, 2021

The Minister, in the press conference, presented guidelines for schools for marking students in Class 9 and Class 11, and also discussed the admissions process. “Schools that have not been able to conduct mid-term exams for all the subjects will release the result on the basis of best two subjects’ marks. Delhi government will release the result on June 22. Students will be able to see the result on the website, through SMS and WhatsApp. They will not have to go to the school for checking the result,” he added.

Students who could appear for either one or no exams will get a chance to take the exams once again. However, the exams will not be conducted in offline mode. Students will be assessed based on assignments and projects. The detailed guidelines will be released soon.

“Students who are willing to take admission in Delhi government schools in classes 6-9 will be able to register from June 11-30. The final selection list will be declared by July 14. The second phase of registration will be held from July 23-August 6,” he added.

CBSE has also cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for this year, due to the pandemic. The students of Class 10 are being evaluated on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. According to the assessment plan, 20 marks are allocated to internal assessments, 10 marks to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks to pre-board exam scores.

In case any school has not conducted a particular component of assessment, a Result Committee has been formed in every school to decide on the criteria for awarding marks.

The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students is yet to be declared by the CBSE.