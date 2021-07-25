CBSE releases rationalised term-wise syllabus for Class 9-12

CBSE has decided to divided the syllabus for the Classes 9 to 12 in two terms from this academic session. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the revised term-wise syllabus for class 9-12. The term-wise syllabus would be applicable from this academic session onwards. The detailed curriculum for all the subjects is available on the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board has earlier announced a new plan for class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2021-2022. Instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session has been bifurcated into two terms, with the Board conducting exams at the end of each.

Besides the course content, this syllabus mentions the criteria of assessment of students on the basis of the two board exams policy.

The term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. These exams will be of 90-minute duration. CBSE will send the question papers and the marking schemes to schools, which will conduct the exams under the supervision of external examiners and observers, and send the results to the board.

Term II exams are to be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats, but “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations” then term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers.