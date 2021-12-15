CBSE Class 9, 11 registration process begins today; check important details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has began the registration of students for classes 9 and 10 for the 2021-22 session from today onwards. CBSE affiliated schools can get their students registered on cbse.gov.in

As per the official notice released on cbse.gov.in, only those students will be allowed to appear in classes 10, 12 board exams, whose names and details would be submitted by respective schools. However, before schools begin submitting these details, they must also register themselves on the portal that has been made available for this purpose.

Further, schools are also required to see that the students are not from any unauthorised/unaffiliated schools, are regularly attending classes in their institution. and not registered with some other school education boards in addition to the CBSE.

CBSE schools have also been instructed to use their affiliation numbers as the user ID while registering for online submission. In case there are schools that have recently been affiliated, they must get in touch with the regional offices of the Board to get their school code and password in order to proceed with the online submission of details.

CBSE has said that it is solely the school’s responsibility to submit the correct details. They must also be submitted in one lot for each fee slab. With this, the partial submission of data will not be allowed and this would then end up meaning that in each slot, only one list of students will be accepted.