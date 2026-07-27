CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Admit card, guidelines and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Supplementary examination 2026 from Tuesday, July 28. CBSE announced the exam as a chance for students placed in the compartment category to have another opportunity to clear their pending subjects, as well as for other students who wish to improve their results for a single subject.

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CBSE had placed around 1.63 lakh students in the compartment category after declaring the Class 12 board results. Candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and strictly follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Date and timings

The examination is scheduled for a single day on July 28, 2026. Most major academic subjects, including English Core, Hindi Core, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Political Science, Geography, History, Computer Science, Psychology, Sociology, Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Home Science and Applied Mathematics, will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

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Several vocational subjects, including Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing, Health Care, Insurance, Fashion Studies and Business Administration, will begin at 10:50 am and conclude at 1:30 pm, as per the official datesheet.

Candidates will also receive 15 minutes of reading time before the commencement of the examination to go through the question paper.

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CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Documents to carry

Students should carry the following to the examination centre:

–Printed CBSE supplementary examination admit card

–Valid photo identity proof (as notified on the admit card)

–Transparent stationery pouch

–Blue or black ballpoint pens and other permitted stationery

–Transparent water bottle without any printed labels

Regular candidates are required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools, while private candidates can download them through the CBSE portal.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam guidelines

CBSE has instructed candidates to report well before the reporting time to complete verification formalities. Students should carefully check the subject, date, examination centre and duration mentioned on their admit cards before leaving for the exam.

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Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Possession of any prohibited item may invite action under the board’s Unfair Means (UFM) rules.

Candidates are also required to maintain discipline inside the examination centre and follow the instructions issued by invigilators throughout the examination.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for any last-minute announcements or changes related to the supplementary examinations.