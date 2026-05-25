CBSE admits to Physics answer sheet mix-up of Class 12 student, takes corrective measures

The controversy erupted after Vedant claimed that the scanned copy of his Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE during the verification process did not belong to him.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 25, 2026 11:15 PM IST
cbse answer sheet osm physics answer script mixupCBSE, in an email response to the student, said the matter had been reviewed and corrective action was being initiated. (Image via CBSE, upscaled with AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after alleging that his Physics answer sheet had been swapped during the CBSE re-evaluation process, student Vedant said the board has now acknowledged the error and shared his “correct” answer book.

Taking to X, Vedant wrote, “We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet. We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged.”

Read More | CBSE faces glitches in the OSM system

 

CBSE, in an email response to the student, said the matter had been reviewed and corrective action was being initiated. “Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly,” the board said.

The controversy erupted after Vedant claimed that the scanned copy of his Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE during the verification process did not belong to him. He alleged that the handwriting, structure of answers and overall presentation in the uploaded copy were completely different from his writing style. The student had compared the document with his answer sheets from other subjects and publicly questioned whether his original Physics paper had been evaluated at all.

The episode has intensified scrutiny around CBSE’s post-result grievance redressal system and digital evaluation process. In recent days, several students have reported issues ranging from mismatched or blurred answer sheets to portal crashes and payment failures while applying for verification and re-evaluation. Reports have also highlighted concerns over the implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM), with students and parents alleging inconsistencies in evaluation and delays in responses from the board.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments