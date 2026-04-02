CBSE Class 12th Sociology exam on April 4: What to revise on the last day

By Tabish Azam

As Class 12 students prepare for the CBSE Board Examinations, Sociology may appear easy at first glance. However, scoring more than 95 requires clarity of concepts, strategic revision, and structured answer writing. With the right approach, Sociology can become one of the highest-scoring subjects in the board exams. Class 12 Sociology consists of two NCERT books: Indian Society and Social Change and Development in India.

Indian Society

-Demographic Structure of Indian Society

-Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

-The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

-Change and Development in Rural Society

Social Change and Development in India

-Structural Change

-Globalisation and Social Change

-Social Movements

-Mass Media and Communications

The chapter Demographic Structure is important for data-based and census-related questions; on the other hand, the Challenges of Cultural Diversity is conceptually tricky and must not be skipped.

Focus on Key Concepts (Concept = Marks)

Sociology is not about rote learning. It is about conceptual clarity + application. Here are some frequently asked questions by CBSE:

-Social stratification

-Secularisation

-Globalisation

-Patriarchy

-Social exclusion

-Assimilation vs Integration

-Nation-state vs State-nation

-Sanskritisation & Westernisation

-Green Revolution

-Features of demographic transition

-Causes and impact of globalisation

Students must remember to underline definitions in the NCERT. Learn thinkers and key terms. Prepare short notes after every chapter and create mind maps for quick recall.

Smart Mnemonics & Memory Formulas

To remember points easily, use simple formulas:

Features of Globalisation – “LPG + T”

L – Liberalisation

P – Privatisation

G – Globalisation

T – Technology

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Forms of Social Inequality – “C.C.E.G”

C – Caste

C – Class

E – Ethnicity

G – Gender

Types of Social Movements – “R.R.O”

R – Reformist

R – Revolutionary

O – Redemptive

Creating your own memory tricks improves retention.

Practice answer writing (Structure = Full Marks)

In CBSE Sociology, presentation matters. An ideal structure for 4 or 6-mark questions should consist of

-Introduction – Define the concept

-Body – 3–4 developed points with examples

-Conclusion – Link to contemporary relevance

Remember to use

-Use sociological terms.

-Add examples (census data, constitutional provisions, case studies).

-Write in clear paragraphs or bullet points.

-Many 4- and 6-mark questions are directly lifted from NCERT examples.

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What to revise in the last day?

-Key definitions from every chapter

-Important thinkers and terms

-Census data & statistics

-Constitutional Articles mentioned in chapters: Differences (Assimilation vs Integration, State vs Nation)

-Types & classifications (movements, inequality, media, etc.)

-Avoid solving full papers at the last minute — focus on strengthening recall.

Handling difficult and confusing questions in exams requires calmness and strategy rather than panic. Students should break the question into keywords, identify directive words like define, explain, discuss, or evaluate, and if unsure, write what they know using sociological vocabulary and examples.

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Never leave a question blank — many unfamiliar ones are application-based from NCERT. Avoid skipping abstract chapters like cultural diversity, and always think sociologically by linking theory to real-life issues such as migration, gender inequality, or farmers’ protests. Contemporary examples enhance analytical depth and help secure higher marks.

The author is Tabish Azam, PGT Sociology, Sanjay Ghodawat International School