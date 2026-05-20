CBSE Class 12th scanned answer-book link to be active by 2 pm today: Board issues fresh circular

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the online application link for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is expected to become active by 2 pm today, after students faced technical glitches on the portal.

In a fresh circular issued on Wednesday, the board said, “The online application for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of Class XII answer books is presently facing technical glitches.” The board added that “a team of experts is addressing the problem” and that “the application is expected to be live by 02.00 PM today.”

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CBSE urged students and parents to remain patient while the issue is being resolved. “We request your patience and cooperation in this regard,” the notice said.

The board also clarified that students seeking scanned copies for grievance redressal purposes should be given priority once the portal resumes services. “To ensure that students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal be given the priority, they are requested to avail the facility first once the application resumes,” CBSE said in the circular.

CBSE further stated that students who want scanned copies only for record-keeping or archival purposes will get another opportunity later. “Students who wish to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will be provided the opportunity immediately after the current process of re-evaluation is completed,” the board said, asking such students to wait until the facility is reopened for them.

The latest update comes a day after CBSE extended the deadline for applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books till May 23, 2026, following widespread complaints from students and parents about login failures, payment issues, and slow server response on the official portal.

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In Tuesday night’s notice, CBSE had said the extension was being provided due to “a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for post-verification facilities.” The board had advised candidates to use the revised timeline to complete their applications.

This year, CBSE has also reduced the fee for post-result services. The fee for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 100 per subject. Verification charges were also reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100, while the re-evaluation fee was lowered from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question.

Students can apply for scanned copies, verification, and re-evaluation services through the official CBSE portal once the application window becomes active again.