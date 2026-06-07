CBSE Class 12th re-evaluation application deadline tonight at postresult.cbseit.in/pvr

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for Class 12 re-evaluation and verification of marks tonight, June 7. Students who want to challenge the evaluation of their answer scripts or seek verification of marks can submit their requests through the board’s post-result services portal before the deadline.

In a reminder issued by the board through its official social media channels, CBSE said June 7 is the last date for submitting applications for ‘verification of issues observed’ and ‘re-evaluation of answers’ for the Class 12 Board Examination 2026.

The board also reminded students that the portal will remain active only until 11:59 pm.