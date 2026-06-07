CBSE Class 12th re-evaluation application deadline tonight at postresult.cbseit.in/pvr

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for Class 12 re-evaluation and verification of marks tonight, June 7. Students who want to challenge the evaluation of their answer scripts or seek verification of marks can submit their requests through the board’s post-result services portal before the deadline.
In a reminder issued by the board through its official social media channels, CBSE said June 7 is the last date for submitting applications for ‘verification of issues observed’ and ‘re-evaluation of answers’ for the Class 12 Board Examination 2026.
The board also reminded students that the portal will remain active only until 11:59 pm.
Reminder
Today, 07 June 2026, is the last day to submit applications for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers on the post-result services portal for Class XII Examination 2026.
Students should complete and submit their applications before this… pic.twitter.com/3MNugdd1oE
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 7, 2026
The re-evaluation facility is available only to candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. Through this process, students can request a review of specific answers if they believe there has been an error in the evaluation. CBSE allows re-evaluation on a question-wise basis, and candidates are advised to carefully examine their scanned answer sheets before applying.
Read | CBSE OSM Row: Board clarifies ‘over attempt’ policy after queries on Class 12 mark discrepancies
Students seeking re-evaluation are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question. Applications can be submitted online through the CBSE post-result services portal by logging in with the required credentials, selecting the relevant subject and questions, and completing the fee payment process. After submission, candidates should download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.