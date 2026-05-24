IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur roped in to resolve CBSE ‘technical challenges’ in portal; Ministry issues directions

The Union Education Ministry on Sunday directed a team of IIT experts to look into resolving the technical glitches that have disrupted CBSE’s Class 12 post-examination services portal over the past several days. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced the online application process for students to obtain their answer books from this years CBSE 12th board exams. However, technical glitches in the board’s Photocopy — Verification — Re-evaluation (PVR) portal have been affecting students applying for scanned copies of answer books and revaluation-related services since the option opened. The deadline for application of scanned answer books, and fee payment after extensions was May 24.

In a press note later on, the Ministry said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to assist the CBSE in ensuring a “glitch-free re-evaluation process”.

Union Education Minister @dpradhanbjp issues instructions to engage IIT experts to assist #CBSE in addressing technical challenges IIT team to examine all technical glitches reported since the announcement of this year’s post-examination re-evaluation services. Read here:… — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 24, 2026

The Ministry said experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur have been asked to examine all technical challenges reported since the launch of this year’s post-examination re-evaluation services. The IIT teams will assess portal stability, server performance and technical workflows, while also reviewing the Board’s overall IT infrastructure.

Ministry had earlier defended CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system amid evaluation concerns

“The expert teams will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance,” the statement said.

It further noted that the teams “will also examine the overall IT infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/user access systems/payment gateways are accurate and in order.”

The Ministry added that student interest remains paramount and all corrective measures must be undertaken on priority to ensure a transparent, efficient and student-friendly system.

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The intervention comes after widespread complaints from students and parents over repeated outages and payment-related issues on CBSE’s post-result services portal since May 19, when applications for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated Class 12 answer books began.

Students had earlier reported payment failures and login issues on the portal

Over the past few days, students reported login failures, inaccessible pages and payment gateway errors, with several claiming that money was deducted but applications were not reflected on the portal. CBSE had subsequently issued multiple advisories, even temporarily removed access links from its website during troubleshooting and later extended the application deadline till May 23 due to the disruptions.

Even after the Board announced that the portal had become “fully functional”, students continued flagging issues related to payment confirmation and transaction updates on social media.