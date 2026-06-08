CBSE 12th Result: Of over 11 lakh answer books requested, only 3.8 lakh entered re-checking process

Students requested copies of more than 11.3 lakh answer books, of which only around 3.8 lakh answer books were subsequently went for re-checking. (AI Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that more than 1.6 lakh Class 12 students submitted requests related to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the verification and re-evaluation window that remained open from June 2 to June 7.

The board shared the figures while issuing a clarification regarding complaints raised by some students and parents about the functioning of the ‘Post-Result Services Portal’.

According to CBSE, the application window remained operational throughout the notified period under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. The board said the system was continuously monitored by dedicated cyber security teams to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats. It also stated that helpdesk and grievance redressal mechanisms remained available to assist students during the process.