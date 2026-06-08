CBSE 12th Result: Of over 11 lakh answer books requested, only 3.8 lakh entered re-checking process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that more than 1.6 lakh Class 12 students submitted requests related to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the verification and re-evaluation window that remained open from June 2 to June 7.
The board shared the figures while issuing a clarification regarding complaints raised by some students and parents about the functioning of the ‘Post-Result Services Portal’.
According to CBSE, the application window remained operational throughout the notified period under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. The board said the system was continuously monitored by dedicated cyber security teams to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats. It also stated that helpdesk and grievance redressal mechanisms remained available to assist students during the process.
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However, earlier data released by CBSE showed that students had sought scanned copies of 11,31,961 answer books after the declaration of Class 12 results. These requests came through 4,04,319 applications submitted by candidates seeking access to their evaluated scripts.
CBSE Post-Result Support Update
as on 26.05.2026#CBSE #CBSEClass12 pic.twitter.com/Fla3RBMJDT
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026
By May 26, the board had already furnished 8,98,214 answer books digitally and said the remaining requests would be completed by the following day.
The newly released data shows that while students initially requested copies of more than 11.3 lakh answer books, only around 3.8 lakh answer books were subsequently taken forward for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation of answers.
In other words, roughly one out of every three answer books for which students had sought scanned copies eventually became part of the verification and re-evaluation process.
The gap reflects the multi-stage structure adopted by CBSE for post-result services. Under the revised process introduced by the board, students first obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. After examining it, they can choose whether to apply for verification of marks, identification of unevaluated answers, or re-evaluation of specific responses.
CBSE also used the statement to address reports of students encountering a “Roll Number Not Found” message on the portal.
The board clarified that only candidates who had successfully applied for scanned copies of their answer books during the first stage were eligible to participate in the subsequent verification and re-evaluation stage. Therefore, the message appeared when a candidate had not completed the earlier application process successfully.
The board reiterated that the eligibility conditions for the second phase had been communicated in advance and were linked directly to participation in the answer-book photocopy stage.
The figures released by CBSE suggest that while demand for access to evaluated answer books remained high, a significantly smaller number of students found grounds to seek formal verification or re-evaluation after reviewing their scripts.