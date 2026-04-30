CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE not releasing result this week

Alternatively, students can also access their results using the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

Class 12th CBSE Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 12 results by the third week of May, informed a senior official. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website at results.cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also access their results using the UMANG app and DigiLocker. Under the two-board examination system, CBSE has already declared the results for Class 10th.

The examination for CBSE Class 12th began on February 17 and ended on April 10, 2026. The students were allotted 3 hours and 15 minutes for the examination. The exam was conducted in a single shift beginning at 10:30 am. For the first time, CBSE is using On-Screen Marking to evaluate the answer sheets of students.

Story continues below this ad Students need a minimum of 33% in theory as well as practical examinations, ie, individual sections as well as in aggregate papers, to clear the examination. Live Updates Apr 30, 2026 03:05 PM IST CBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: What for students in West Asia? Class 12 exams that were to be held in March in West Asian countries – Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE — were cancelled in the wake of the conflict after the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Students in these countries were able to give papers till the end of February, and all papers scheduled for dates after that were cancelled. For these students, whose results will be declared along with the rest, the Board had announced a separate assessment scheme. Their final results are being calculated based on previous exams, such as pre-boards and half-yearly papers. For instance, in subjects where the maximum theory marks are 80 or 70, the performance of the students in the quarterly exam, the half-yearly exam, and the final pre-board exam will be considered, with the best of the three scores being taken for the final result. The Board had given schools an online platform to upload these marks. Apr 30, 2026 03:00 PM IST CBSE Class 12 Results Live Updates: Why the Board switched to digital marking? The Board has introduced an ‘on-screen marking’ system for Class 12. This means that the answer books are being evaluated digitally. All class 11 and 12 teachers are being deployed for evaluation, and they were given log-in credentials in advance to access the online portal for evaluation. Teachers were also given an opportunity to take up mock evaluations to familiarise themselves with the new system, along with a mass mock evaluation organised in February. While announcing the on-screen marking system for Class 12, the Board had said in February that benefits can include elimination of totaling errors, reduced manual intervention, faster evaluation, enabling teachers of all affiliated schools to contribute to the evaluation process, and savings in transportation time and costs. Apr 30, 2026 02:55 PM IST CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Board denies evaluation delays Rejecting reports that flagged technical glitches in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said such claims are “far away from facts” and asserted that the evaluation process is progressing smoothly. “My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation,” Bhardwaj added, underlining that the board is “proud” of rolling out the OSM system at full scale this year. The digital evaluation system, introduced to streamline checking and reduce manual inconsistencies, marks a significant shift from traditional paper-based assessment practices. Apr 30, 2026 02:50 PM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When did CBSE held Class 12 board exams? The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2026 started on February 17 and ended on April 10. The practical exams were held in January. Apr 30, 2026 02:28 PM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Results not this week CBSE will not release Class 12th results this week. CBSE class XII results are expected to be out soon Those students who fail in one or two subjects will be placed in the compartment category, while those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the entire academic year. Last year, in 2025, the results were announced on May 13, with girls outperforming boys. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 91.64% while boys achieved a pass percentage of 85.70%. The total pass percentage stood at 88.39%. Vijayawada led with 99.60% while Prayagraj recorded the lowest pass percentage with 79.53%.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd