‘Portal working, but payment not reflecting’: CBSE Class 12 answer-book copy glitch enters day 3

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) post-result services portal for Class 12 students continued to face complaints on Thursday, with students alleging payment failures and delayed transaction updates even as the Board maintained that the system was “fully functioning”. The issues, which first surfaced when the scanned answer book application window opened on May 19, have now stretched onto the third consecutive day, leaving students and parents frustrated amid the ongoing revaluation and verification process.

On May 19, CBSE had notified the commencement of applications for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class 12 board examinations. Soon after the link was activated, however, students across the country reported prolonged outages, login failures and repeated “service unavailable” messages while trying to access the portal. Several parents and candidates also complained that the application link either disappeared intermittently or redirected users incorrectly.

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As complaints mounted through the day, CBSE issued multiple notices and guidance circulars explaining where students could access the portal and how applications were to be submitted. The Board also later removed the application link from its main website, CBSE official website, during what appeared to be backend troubleshooting efforts, even as students continued refreshing pages in hopes of gaining access.

Subsequently, in a fresh notice issued on May 20 forenoon, CBSE informed stakeholders that the technical glitch affecting the online application facility was being addressed and that services were expected to resume by 2 pm. The Board stated that experts were working on restoring the portal and advised students to try again later.

However, hours after the announced 2 pm restoration timeline, students and parents continued reporting that the portal remained inaccessible or unstable. Many said the website either crashed during login attempts or stopped responding midway through the application process. Social media platforms were flooded with screenshots and complaints from students who said they had spent hours attempting to access the service without success.

Amid the disruption, CBSE extended the deadline for applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books till May 23, instead of the earlier May 22 deadline. The Board said the extension was granted due to the “technical problem encountered” on the post-verification portal and to ensure sufficient time for students to complete applications.

Later on May 20 evening, after seemingly rectifying the technical errors, CBSE announced that the portal was now “fully functional”. The Board stated in an official notice:

“The online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now functioning smoothly, and applications are being submitted successfully.”

It further added:

“1,27,146 applications for obtaining 3,87,399 scanned answer books were submitted successfully by 7:30 pm on 20.05.26, that is, within 3 hours of the portal being opened.” Story continues below this ad

Yet, even after the announcement, students were quick to respond on social media claiming the issues had not fully ended for them. While many users on Thursday morning said they were finally able to access the portal, fill in details and proceed with the application, complaints soon shifted towards payment gateway failures and missing payment confirmations.

Students alleged that money was being deducted from bank accounts while the portal continued to display “payment unsuccessful” messages or failed to reflect completed transactions.

One student wrote, “My payment is deducted from my account, But it shows payment is not successful, still after 14 hours. Now what can I do”.

Another student posted, “Paid Rs 400 successfully for CBSE Class 12 photocopy/revaluation application, amount deducted and payment successful, but portal is again asking for payment. Please resolve this issue”.

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A third student, reacting to the prolonged disruption, said, “THIRD day of this mess. Paid for my answer book yesterday, money got deducted and the portal still said ‘payment not successful.’ 3 days of website crashes just to access our own answer books. We’re mentally frustrated ATP. JUST GIVE US 10–15 GRACE MARKS.”

Several others also questioned the repeated technical failures. One social media user wrote, “The payment portal is not working, what the hell are you guys doing, if you cannot make a simple portal to work, then God knows what you have done in the OSM Evaluation.”

Another remarked, “Still there are issues in website even now…how come CBSE is so immature in handling this….issues are persistently coming up in last 3 days”.

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Students now have time till May 23 to apply for scanned copies of evaluated answer books following the deadline extension announced by the Board. As per CBSE’s revised post-result schedule, applications for verification of marks and revaluation will begin from May 26 and continue till May 29.