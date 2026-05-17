CBSE 12th Results: Education Ministry cuts revaluation fees, backs on-screen marking

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring transparent evaluation, while also announcing a sharp reduction in revaluation and answer sheet verification charges to Rs 100 each.

The Ministry of Education has sought to allay concerns over the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system in CBSE Class 12 examinations, calling it “foolproof” and in line with international practices. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring transparent evaluation, while also announcing a sharp reduction in revaluation and answer sheet verification charges to Rs 100 each.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, addressing a press conference, explained the scale and safeguards of the process. “98 lakh sheets scanned were for class 12. Three levels of security were followed during the process. It was found that despite repeated scanning, there were still some legibility issues because the ink used in some answer sheets was of a very light colour. Even after scanning, those scripts could not be made fully legible.”