CBSE denies evaluation delays, says Class 12th results on track for May release

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Rejecting reports that flagged technical glitches in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said such claims are “far away from facts” and asserted that the evaluation process is progressing smoothly.
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“My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation,” Bhardwaj said, underlining that the board is “proud” of rolling out the OSM system at full scale this year. The digital evaluation system, introduced to streamline checking and reduce manual inconsistencies, marks a significant shift from traditional paper-based assessment practices.
Refuting concerns raised in certain media reports, he added, “I refute each and every thing which has been stated in some media news portal. These are false, and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process.”
Bhardwaj also pointed to positive feedback from evaluators across centres, indicating wider acceptance of the new system. “They are sending me selfies, photographs, and messages thanking us, saying they are fortunate to work with this system,” he said. According to him, the response has been encouraging enough that even teachers not assigned evaluation duties have expressed interest in being part of the process.
The CBSE had earlier indicated that the transition to on-screen evaluation is aimed at improving efficiency, minimising delays, and ensuring greater standardisation in marking. The system allows evaluators to check scanned answer scripts digitally, enabling faster compilation of scores and reducing logistical challenges associated with the physical movement of copies.
On the progress of evaluation, Bhardwaj said it is proceeding “as per schedule”, suggesting that timelines remain unaffected despite the shift to a new system.
When asked about the declaration of results, he reiterated the board’s earlier timeline, stating that students can expect results in the third week of May. “The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)