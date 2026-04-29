CBSE denies evaluation delays, says Class 12th results on track for May release

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Rejecting reports that flagged technical glitches in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said such claims are “far away from facts” and asserted that the evaluation process is progressing smoothly.

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“My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation,” Bhardwaj said, underlining that the board is “proud” of rolling out the OSM system at full scale this year. The digital evaluation system, introduced to streamline checking and reduce manual inconsistencies, marks a significant shift from traditional paper-based assessment practices.

Refuting concerns raised in certain media reports, he added, “I refute each and every thing which has been stated in some media news portal. These are false, and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process.”