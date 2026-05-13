CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results soon at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and Umang

CBSE Board 12th Class Result 2026 Direct Link at results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 soon. Once declared, students who appeared for the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) will be able to check their scorecards through the official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be made available on DigiLocker, IVRS and the UMANG portals.

Read More | CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to check via IVRS, DigiLocker, cbseresults.nic.in, and Umang

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This year, the CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted between February and April 2026 across thousands of examination centres in India and abroad. Lakhs of students from Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appeared for the annual board examinations. Following the completion of exams, the board initiated the evaluation and moderation process at designated centres before preparation of the final results.

Students will be required to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security code to access the provisional marksheet online. The digital scorecard will include subject-wise marks, grades, total marks obtained, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the result after downloading it. The online marksheet will remain provisional in nature until original documents are issued by schools.

Live Updates May 13, 2026 08:53 AM IST CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check CBSE result? – cbse.gov.in – cbseresults.nic.in – DigiLocker – UMANG app May 13, 2026 08:37 AM IST CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Do we know any CBSE Class 12th result date? CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj had earlier confirmed to PTI that the Class 12 Result 2026 is expected in the third week of May 2026, consistent with the timeline announced earlier. The Controller of Examinations had stated that preparations are progressing steadily and the timelines shared earlier remain unchanged. CBSE has not officially confirmed an exact date and time yet.