CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Gender gap narrowest in a decade, but girls lead

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For a decade running, the numbers tell the same story: girls have consistently outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12th results. The gender gap between girls and boys has narrowed by 39 per cent since 2015, however, the trend of girls leading every single year in CBSE Class 12 results has never reversed.
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare its 2026 Class 12 results by the third week of May. Observing the last ten-year results pattern, it is clearly evident that girls have always surpassed boys. The margin has narrowed over the past decade, but it has never disappeared.
In 2015, boys trailed girls by 9.79 percentage points; in 2025, the gap stands at about six points. There has indeed been progress, but parity between the duo is yet to be achieved.
The numbers chart the story clearly. In 2015, girls posted a pass percentage of 87.56%, compared to 77.77% for boys. Over the next ten years, boys improved their pass rate by more than 10 percentage points, nearly double the pace of improvement among girls. Yet girls advanced too, climbing from 87.56% to 91.64% by 2025. The gap compressed, but it never closed.
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The gender gap in CBSE Class 12 results has been narrowing steadily over the last decade, but it has not closed. In 2015, girls outperformed boys by 9.79 percentage points. By 2025, that margin had come down to 5.94 points — a reduction of 39 per cent over ten years. Boys have improved their pass rate by over 10 per cent in this period, nearly twice the pace of girls.
Yet in every one of those ten years, girls finished ahead.
The sharpest compression happened between 2019 and 2020, when the gap fell from 9.30 points to 5.96 points in a single year — driven largely by an overall improvement in pass percentages during the pandemic period. Since 2023, when normal examination cycles resumed, the gap has stabilised in the 6-point range.