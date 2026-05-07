CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Gender gap narrowest in a decade, but girls lead

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare its 2026 Class 12 results by the third week. (Image: AI generated)

For a decade running, the numbers tell the same story: girls have consistently outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12th results. The gender gap between girls and boys has narrowed by 39 per cent since 2015, however, the trend of girls leading every single year in CBSE Class 12 results has never reversed.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare its 2026 Class 12 results by the third week of May. Observing the last ten-year results pattern, it is clearly evident that girls have always surpassed boys. The margin has narrowed over the past decade, but it has never disappeared.