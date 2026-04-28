CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Five things you need to know about results, exam, marking this year

With the CBSE Class 10 board exam results having been declared earlier than usual on April 15, all eyes are now on the Class 12 results. While the Board is yet to announce a date and time for the Class 12 results, here’s what to know about the exam, marking, and results this year.
LIVE UPDATES | When is CBSE expected to announce 12th results?
Over the past few years, CBSE has been declaring the Class 10 and 12 results together in the second week of May. Last year, for instance, the results were declared on May 13, the same as in 2024. This year, however, the Board was on a tight schedule for Class 10 as a second set of exams is being offered to students in May to improve their performance. Considering the need to accommodate the second exam and ensure that the final results for Class 10 are declared on time, Class 10 results were declared nearly a month earlier than usual, leaving Class 12 results for later.
ALSO READ | 6.69 lakh students register for CBSE 10th second-exam; 78% of them for better performance
This year, the Board has introduced an ‘on-screen marking’ system for Class 12. This means that the answer books are being evaluated digitally. All class 11 and 12 teachers are being deployed for evaluation, and they were given log-in credentials in advance to access the online portal for evaluation. Teachers were also given an opportunity to take up mock evaluations to familiarise themselves with the new system, along with a mass mock evaluation organised in February. While announcing the on-screen marking system for Class 12, the Board had said in February that benefits can include elimination of totaling errors, reduced manual intervention, faster evaluation, enabling teachers of all affiliated schools to contribute to the evaluation process, and savings in transportation time and costs.
ALSO READ | ‘Unsettling timing for CBSE reform’: Students demand clarity as Class 12 moves to on-screen marking
Class 12 exams that were to be held in March in West Asian countries – Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE — were cancelled in the wake of the conflict after the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Students in these countries were able to give papers till the end of February, and all papers scheduled for dates after that were cancelled. For these students, whose results will be declared along with the rest, the Board had announced a separate assessment scheme. Their final results are being calculated based on previous exams, such as pre-boards and half-yearly papers. For instance, in subjects where the maximum theory marks are 80 or 70, the performance of the students in the quarterly exam, the half-yearly exam, and the final pre-board exam will be considered, with the best of the three scores being taken for the final result. The Board had given schools an online platform to upload these marks.
ALSO READ | ‘It’s a crucial year, we need to apply to universities’: CBSE students in West Asia anxious as board cancels Class 12 exams
A total of 18,59,551 candidates had registered for the Class 12 exam, which was held across 7,574 centres. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 88.39 per cent, up from 87.98 per cent the previous year. The Vijayawada region had the highest pass percentage of 99.60 per cent.
Girls had a higher pass percentage than boys last year – 91.64 per cent among girls vs 85.70 per cent among boys.