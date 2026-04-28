CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Five things you need to know about results, exam, marking this year

With the CBSE Class 10 board exam results having been declared earlier than usual on April 15, all eyes are now on the Class 12 results. While the Board is yet to announce a date and time for the Class 12 results, here’s what to know about the exam, marking, and results this year.

LIVE UPDATES | When is CBSE expected to announce 12th results?

Over the past few years, CBSE has been declaring the Class 10 and 12 results together in the second week of May. Last year, for instance, the results were declared on May 13, the same as in 2024. This year, however, the Board was on a tight schedule for Class 10 as a second set of exams is being offered to students in May to improve their performance. Considering the need to accommodate the second exam and ensure that the final results for Class 10 are declared on time, Class 10 results were declared nearly a month earlier than usual, leaving Class 12 results for later.