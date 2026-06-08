Supreme Court to hear plea as CBSE yet to declare Class 12 improvement exam results for Gulf students

The Board had cancelled Class 10 and 12 examinations in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after escalating tensions in the region (Representative Image/AI)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by a student from Saudi Arabia seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result.

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the CBSE and its regional office on the petition filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel. The court asked the Board to seek instructions in the matter, observing orally that the issue concerned the student’s academic future and admission prospects.

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“This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions… Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil,” the bench remarked during the hearing.