CBSE Class 12th results 2026 expected ‘soon’ as per DigiLocker update

CBSE will announce Class 12th results 'soon', as per DigiLocker (Image via official website)

CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results 2026 shortly, according to an update on the DigiLocker portal. The update, which says results ‘soon’ on DigiLocker, indicates that CBSE result documents are being prepared for release. Historically, CBSE and other board results are often declared within a couple of days after DigiLocker begins showing result-related notifications or activation messages for students.

For latest updates | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates

Going by this trend, the CBSE Class 12 results may likely be announced around Monday, May 11, although the board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact date or time.