CBSE Class 12th results 2026 expected ‘soon’ as per DigiLocker update

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results 2026 shortly, according to an update on the DigiLocker portal. The update, which says results ‘soon’ on DigiLocker, indicates that CBSE result documents are being prepared for release. Historically, CBSE and other board results are often declared within a couple of days after DigiLocker begins showing result-related notifications or activation messages for students.
For latest updates | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates
Going by this trend, the CBSE Class 12 results may likely be announced around Monday, May 11, although the board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact date or time.
Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘CBSE’ section
Step 4: Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Class XII Marksheet”
Step 5: Enter required details such as roll number, school code, and admit card ID
Step 6: Click on submit to access the digital marksheet
Step 7: Download and save the result for future reference
Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official CBSE websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and results.cbse.gov.in. The digital marksheets will also be made available through DigiLocker like previous years, where students can download verified copies of their Class 12 certificates and scorecards.
ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Gender gap narrowest in a decade
This year, the CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted between February and April 2026 across India and abroad. Over lakhs of students appeared for the examinations across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams.