‘OSM not at fault’: CBSE urges dissatisfied students to apply for re-evaluation, issues notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification amid growing concerns and social media discussions over the Class 12 evaluation process, asserting that the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is designed to ensure fairness, transparency and consistency in assessment, and is “not at fault” for students’ dissatisfaction with marks.
In an official statement released after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, the Board said several posts had surfaced online questioning the evaluation process, particularly for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Responding to the criticism, CBSE said the OSM system was introduced to strengthen objectivity and maintain uniform marking standards across regions and subjects.
CBSE Class 12th Results: Improvement exams allowed in 1 subject; supplementary exams in July
The Board explained that one of the key features of the OSM system is stepwise marking, which has long been part of CBSE’s evaluation framework. According to the Board, the digital system helps examiners award marks in a structured and standardised manner, thereby reducing inconsistencies in assessment.
CBSE’s Commitment to Fair, Transparent and Equitable Evaluation
It has been observed that following the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results, several posts have appeared on social media regarding the assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in…
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 15, 2026
At the same time, CBSE acknowledged that some students may still be dissatisfied with their scores and reiterated that the existing reevaluation mechanism would remain available this year as well. Students can apply for photocopies of their evaluated answer books and seek corrective action if they notice any discrepancy in marking.
“Another key feature of the Board’s evaluation system has been the opportunity afforded for re-evaluation provided to students who may be dissatisfied with their results. This reflects the Board’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and equity,” the statement said.
CBSE further advised students to follow the official procedure prescribed by the Board while applying for answer book copies, verification or reevaluation requests.
Reaffirming its stand, the Board said it remains committed to maintaining a “fair, just, consistent and equitable assessment system” through transparent and robust evaluation practices.