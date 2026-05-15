‘OSM not at fault’: CBSE urges dissatisfied students to apply for re-evaluation, issues notice

With subsequent approval from the controlling authority, the Ministry of Education, the Board will operationalise these offices between August and September 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification amid growing concerns and social media discussions over the Class 12 evaluation process, asserting that the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is designed to ensure fairness, transparency and consistency in assessment, and is “not at fault” for students’ dissatisfaction with marks.

In an official statement released after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, the Board said several posts had surfaced online questioning the evaluation process, particularly for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Responding to the criticism, CBSE said the OSM system was introduced to strengthen objectivity and maintain uniform marking standards across regions and subjects.