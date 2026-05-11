CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: How to use IVRS to know subject-wise marks?

Besides, once announced, the students will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 results on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12th results in May. The CBSE results will be accessible through multiple platforms, including the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). IVRS allows student to check their marks by phone. Besides, once announced, the students will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 results on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

One of the key methods available to access and download the CBSE Class 12 result is the IVRS facility. Students in Delhi can dial 24300699, while candidates from other parts of India can call 011‑24300699. Once connected, they will be guided through automated voice prompts.