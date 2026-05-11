CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: How to use IVRS to know subject-wise marks?

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12th results in May. The CBSE results will be accessible through multiple platforms, including the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). IVRS allows student to check their marks by phone. Besides, once announced, the students will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 results on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
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One of the key methods available to access and download the CBSE Class 12 result is the IVRS facility. Students in Delhi can dial 24300699, while candidates from other parts of India can call 011‑24300699. Once connected, they will be guided through automated voice prompts.
By entering the CBSE roll number and school code, students can hear their subject‑wise marks directly over the phone. This system has been designed to ease access, particularly for students in areas with limited internet connectivity, ensuring that results reach every candidate without delay.
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In addition to IVRS, results will also be available on the official CBSE websites and through DigiLocker and UMANG. CBSE has emphasised that students should keep their roll numbers and school codes ready to avoid last‑minute confusion when the results are announced.
The Board, this year, has introduced an on-screen marking system for Class 12. Under this scheme, answer sheets are evaluated digitally. Teachers from Classes 11 and 12 have been assigned evaluation duties and were provided with login credentials in advance to access the online platform. To ensure familiarity with the new system, teachers were also allowed to participate in mock evaluations, including a large-scale mock exercise conducted in February.
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Over the past few years, CBSE has generally declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results together in the second week of May — on May 13 last year and in 2024, May 12 in 2023, and May 6 in 2019. However, during the pandemic years, the results were announced later, with declarations on July 22 in 2022, August 3 in 2021, and July 13 in 2020. This year, CBSE has already announced the Class 10 results on April 15, while the Class 12 results are still awaited.