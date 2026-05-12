CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Board results at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG ‘soon’

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 LIVE Updates: What is new this year? (Screengrab from official portal)

CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Link at cbseresults.nic.in Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely be declaring the Class 12 board examination results 2026 in a day or two. As indicated by the board, students who appeared for this year’s All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) will be able to access their scorecards online once the result link is activated.

Candidates can check their Class 12 board exam results through the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official portals, CBSE will also make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app for easier access to verified academic documents. For more information on CBSE results, supplementary exam schedule, and rechecking, click here.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | ‘No touch, no dust’: What OSM marking means for students To check the CBSE Class 12 result online, students will need credentials such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and overall result details. However, students should note that the online marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates will later be distributed through schools. ALSO READ | Gender gap narrowest in a decade, but girls lead After the declaration of results, CBSE is also expected to release details regarding verification of marks, photocopy of evaluated answer sheets, re-evaluation applications, and supplementary examinations. Students are advised to regularly monitor official CBSE platforms for the latest announcements related to post-result processes. Live Updates May 12, 2026 11:10 AM IST CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Do we know any CBSE Class 12th result date? CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed to PTI that the Class 12 Result 2026 is expected in the third week of May 2026, consistent with the timeline announced earlier. Bhardwaj had stated that preparations are progressing steadily and the timelines shared earlier remain unchanged. CBSE has not officially confirmed an exact date and time, but the third-week window is consistent with the last three years of Class 12 result declarations — May 13 in 2025, May 13 in 2024, and May 12 in 2023. May 12, 2026 11:00 AM IST CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What is different this year? CBSE this year had launched ‘OSM Onmark portal’. This is a significant transition from the traditional evaluation process, where physical answer sheets were transported between centres and underwent multiple stages of checking over long timelines. With the new OSM system, answer scripts are distributed digitally to evaluators in a centralised manner within designated centres. Explaining the process earlier, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj had said, “When an individual examiner completes one evaluation, they will fetch another answer book from any school assigned to that zone.” The OSM platform also ensures that every question is evaluated, reducing the chances of totalling and counting mistakes. It further maintains detailed digital records, including script-level evaluation time, review history, and mark distribution. May 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: How many students took the CBSE 12th exams this year? Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2026. Last year, the number was 16,92,794 and in 2024, it was 17,04,367. There are over 35,000 schools across India and abroad. May 12, 2026 10:40 AM IST CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Credentials required To check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online, students will need these credentials: - Roll number - School number - Admit card ID - Date of birth All the CBSE Class 12 result login credentials are printed on the admit card issued before the examination. After the credentials are keyed in at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, the result page loads with subject-wise marks and overall pass or fail status. May 12, 2026 10:31 AM IST CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check CBSE Class 12th 2026 result? - cbse.gov.in - cbseresults.nic.in - DigiLocker - UMANG app May 12, 2026 10:15 AM IST CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: When did CBSE conduct Class 12 exams? This year, the CBSE Class 12th board exams for Science, Arts and Commerce were conducted between February 17 and April 10. CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: This year, the CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted between February and April 2026 for lakhs of students across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams in India and abroad. The board had earlier completed the evaluation process using its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which was introduced to streamline and speed up assessment.

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