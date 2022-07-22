CBSE 12th Results 2022: Unequal weightage to Term 1 and Term 2 performance

CBSE 12th Results 2022: A Class 12 student’s performance in the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year accounts for 30 per cent of the Board results announced Friday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given 70 per cent weightage to the marks scored in the Term 2 exam while tabulating results. Equal weightage was given to both terms for arriving at the final marks in practical examinations.

Interestingly, there was an important pointer for Class 10 students in the Board’s press statement issued Friday morning – the same formula will be used to arrive at Class 10 final results as well. According to senior officials, Class 10 results are expected in the next few days.

CBSE decided against giving equal importance to both exams based on students’ feedback, it said in its press release.

“The predominant feedback received after the Term I (theory) examinations was that students were unable to perform their full potential in the Term 1 examinations as they had to appear for an objective pattern for the first time in the board exams without any adequate precedent or practice,” reads the press statement.

It further states, “The predominant feedback for Term 2 examinations was more positive, with satisfactory performance expressed by the students. The board sought the views of a large number of principals and managements through a consultative mechanism, on the relative weightage to be given to the two terms to arrive at a composite final result.

“Majority of the members of the committee recommended that the weightage for the Term I (theory) should be around 30 per cent and for Term II (theory) 70 per cent respectively. As far as practical is concerned, equal weightage be given to Term I and Term II.”

“The competent committee of the board deliberated at length on the discussions of the committee. It was decided to accept the recommendations of the committee and the weightage of Term I was fixed at 30 per cent and Term II at 70 per cent for theory papers. However, for practical (exam), equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms for preparing final results for Class X and XII,” said the press release.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams were held in April-May this year. This was done as a stop-gap arrangement to avoid a repeat of 2021 when both Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.