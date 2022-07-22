scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Unequal weightage to Term 1 and Term 2 performance

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Board cites 'students feedback' as the reason behind decision to tabulate results based on 30 per cent weightage to Term 1 (theory) and 70 per cent to Term 2 (theory)

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 11:56:02 am
CBSE 12th result, CBSE result, CBSE class 12 term result, CBSECBSE 12th Results 2022: CBSE decided against giving equal importance to both exams based on students' feedback, it said in its press release. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

CBSE 12th Results 2022: A Class 12 student’s performance in the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year accounts for 30 per cent of the Board results announced Friday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given 70 per cent weightage to the marks scored in the Term 2 exam while tabulating results. Equal weightage was given to both terms for arriving at the final marks in practical examinations.

Interestingly, there was an important pointer for Class 10 students in the Board’s press statement issued Friday morning – the same formula will be used to arrive at Class 10 final results as well. According to senior officials, Class 10 results are expected in the next few days.

Read |liveCBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

CBSE decided against giving equal importance to both exams based on students’ feedback, it said in its press release.

“The predominant feedback received after the Term I (theory) examinations was that students were unable to perform their full potential in the Term 1 examinations as they had to appear for an objective pattern for the first time in the board exams without any adequate precedent or practice,” reads the press statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

It further states, “The predominant feedback for Term 2 examinations was more positive, with satisfactory performance expressed by the students. The board sought the views of a large number of principals and managements through a consultative mechanism, on the relative weightage to be given to the two terms to arrive at a composite final result.

Also read |CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check marks online, via SMS

“Majority of the members of the committee recommended that the weightage for the Term I (theory) should be around 30 per cent and for Term II (theory) 70 per cent respectively. As far as practical is concerned, equal weightage be given to Term I and Term II.”

“The competent committee of the board deliberated at length on the discussions of the committee. It was decided to accept the recommendations of the committee and the weightage of Term I was fixed at 30 per cent and Term II at 70 per cent for theory papers. However, for practical (exam), equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms for preparing final results for Class X and XII,” said the press release.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams were held in April-May this year. This was done as a stop-gap arrangement to avoid a repeat of 2021 when both Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting Aug 7

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting Aug 7

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement