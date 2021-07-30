CBSE Class 12th results 2021 to be declared today at 2 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results will be declared today at 2 pm. The results will be available on- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On Thursday, CBSE released the ‘roll number finder’ portal for students to check their roll numbers. CBSE had cancelled the board exams of classes 10 and 12 and therefore, the admit cards of the students were not released.

The CBSE results for Class 12 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. A special committee was formed by the Board to devise this criterion. The marks for practicals and internal assessments have been uploaded by schools, and the last date given for the same is June 28.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations were previously scheduled to begin on May 4 and continue till June 10. The decision to cancel the CBSE examinations was followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announcing the cancellation of Class 12 ISC examinations. Soon, several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, West Bengal, Odisha and others followed suit and cancelled Class 12 examinations in their respective states.

With the cancellation of examinations, parents of Class 12 students demanded that the Board return the fees paid for the examinations. For examinations conducted in 2020, the Board had increased the fee and collected more than Rs. 2000 from each student.

While the cancellation of exams brought much relief to students and parents, it also resulted in tension regarding undergraduate college admissions. Students taking up professional courses such as law, medicine, architecture, pharmacy or others, can wait for entrance exams. However, students seeking admission for traditional courses and degree programs that base admission on Class 12 marks face issues. They have been advised to wait for directives by the government regarding scoring criteria. The declaration of the date for the release of results, however, has brought relief to many students.

Last year, the Board saw 12.06 lakh students appearing for Class 12 examinations. Of these students, 10.59 students cleared the exams, thus bringing the pass percentage up to 88.78%.