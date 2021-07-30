CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be based on special evaluation criteria

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The result will be available at official website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today release the class 12 results at 2 pm. The result will be available at official website – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The senior secondary exam results will be declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the board’s 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their class 12, class 11 and class 10 marks.

According to the formula, the theory marks of each subject will be computed using 40% from the marks they got in the subject pre-boards or mid-term exams held by their schools earlier this year, 30% from their Class 11 final exam marks, and 30% from their Class 10 board exam results. This will be added to the actual marks that they got in their Class 12 internal assessments and practicals for that subject.

Students who are not satisfied with the manner of assessment or the marks they will get will be allowed to sit for written examinations conducted by the board “when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations”.

For class 10, the CBSE has adopted an alternative strategy to evaluate students without final exams. According to the alternate CBSE evaluation strategy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment, 80 marks will be calculated based on students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.