CBSE Class 12th results 2018: Differently-abled topper set to pursue a career in Chartered Accountancy

By Prajna Unikkumarath

Vijay Ganesh from Palakkad, Kerala is this year’s all India topper in the differently-abled category in the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE). A student of Palghat Lions School in Koppam, Vijay came first in the category scoring 492 out of 500 in the Commerce stream.

Diagnosed with partial visual impairment since birth, Vijay told indianexpress.com of his secret to success, “My general principle is to study what is taught on a day to day basis. I always ensure I clear portions within the week at least. I try to understand most of my learning in class by listening so that I do not have to read much. I cannot spend too much time reading or look at a computer screen because it strains my eyes too much.”

His parents were his pillars of support throughout his journey; they would help read out study material from books and online resources, which he would then explain to himself or answer orally to gain a better understanding. Alluding to his motivational forces, he said, “The major credit for my marks go to my teachers and parents, and above all, to God’s grace.”

Vijay is the son of Ananthanarayanan, a chief engineer at Malabar Cements and Subhashini, who is an insurance agent in Palakkad. Speaking of the school’s role in his education, his father said, “His school has provided constant support throughout his school life. He has been studying in Palghat Lions School since KG1, and they have been very encouraging and supportive.”

The school was very understanding and provided flexibility to Vijay, who is also diabetic.

“He was allowed to take rest when he was not feeling well and was not pressurized at all,” his father said. His teachers made themselves available to him at all times and helped him with studies so that he would not need any external tuition to prepare for his exams. “The teachers always made me feel like I was at home! I could call them at even 10 in the night to clear doubts.”

Vijay who has a 40 per cent disability in vision, took the exam without the aid of a scribe and used a magnifying glass to read small texts better. He was granted an extra hour to do the exam by the board in accordance with its facilities extended to differently-abled students. His only complaint: “We were all relaxing after concluding our exams when we were told of the Economics paper leak and its resultant re-examination. That was very upsetting because we had to open up our books again!”

Vijay is planning to pursue a career in Chartered Accountancy and is currently preparing for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) scheduled to take place on June 17 in order to qualify for the CA course. He also plans to obtain a B.Com degree through distance education. “These great results are a motivating factor for me to work even harder for CPT,” Vijay admitted jubilantly.

The second rank in the differently-abled category is held by Pooja Kumari from Dehradun who scored 97.8% and the third rank by Lavanya Jha from Delhi with 97.4%.

Vijay has sound advice for future examinees: “Don’t try to study concepts on the day before the exam or on the D-day. Instead, just run through summaries. Straining yourself right before you sit for the test could blank you out, so give yourself time to relax your mind before the exam.”

