CBSE Class 12th result 2021: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

The class 12 CBSE results will be declared on Friday at 2 pm. Apart from the websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in — that will host the results, the government has also introduced the DigiLocker as a platform to check results.

Results will also be made available on the DigiLocker at 2 pm today. DigiLocker is a virtual locker wherein students can access their documents and download them. Students can access their class 12 mark sheet, passing certificate, migration certificates among other things on this platform.

Follow these steps to access your class 12 result via DigiLocker-

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Go to the Education section of the website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’.

Select Class 12 mark sheet option

Then login using your phone number, registered with CBSE

Note that you need your register yourself, and verify your registration in order to access your documents.

The CBSE results for class 12 students have been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. A special committee was formed by the board to devise this criterion. The marks for practicals and internal assessments have been uploaded by schools, and the last date given for the same was July 25