CBSE 12th, ISC, ICSE Results 2022 Updates: CISCE says result not ready yet

CBSE, ICSE, CISCE Result 2022 Latest Updates: As students anxiously wait for ICSE, ISC results, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Gerry Arathoon has told The Indian Express that the results are not ready yet.

The official informed that CISCE is not ready with the results yet and will make an official announcement as and when the Board is ready to announce the results for ISCE and ISC. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Students will also be able to check their results via SMS facility. To do so, students have to type their Unique ID in the following format – ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) – and send it on 09248082883. The same can be done for the ICSE score.

Additionally, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of examination will also be issued. This will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-2 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.

This year, the second semester exams for ICSE (class 10) were conducted from April 25 to May 20, 2022, and the ISC (class 12) semester 2 exams were scheduled between April 26 and June 13, 2022. The results for class 10 and 12 will be a compilation of semester 1 and 2 score.

While the exams were conducted in two semesters this year, the Board has clarified that the ICSE and ISC exams will only be conducted once a year from next year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” the official notice read.

Students who appeared for CBSE exams are also awaiting their results. A senior officer of the Board told The Indian Express that the evaluation process is “on schedule” and the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July.

Meanwhile, class 12 students are now also preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is being organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from tomorrow onwards. This common entrance test is compulsory to get admission in UG courses in all central universities across the country.