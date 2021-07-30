CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check marks online, via Digilocker

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The results will be available at Umang app and results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. (File/ Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today announce the Class 12 results. The students will be able to view their marks at 2 pm. The results will be available at results.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 result will be available at other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in. CBSE results will also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

Meanwhile, CBSE on Thursday released the ‘roll number finder’ portal for students to check their board roll numbers.

The CBSE results for Class 12 students has been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. A special committee was formed by the board to devise this criterion. The marks for practicals and internal assessments have been uploaded by schools, and the last date given for the same was June 28.

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference

According to the formula, the theory marks of each subject will be computed using 40 percent from the marks they got in the subjects in pre-boards or mid-term exams held by their schools earlier this year, 30 percent from their Class 11 final exam marks, and 30 percent from their Class 10 board exam results. This will be added to the actual marks that they got in their Class XII internal assessments and practicals for a subject.

Last year, the Board saw 12.06 lakh students appearing for Class 12 examinations. Of these students, 10.59 lakh students cleared the exams, bringing the pass percentage up to 88.78%.