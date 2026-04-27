CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What is new this year for CBSE Class 12?

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date Live Updates: When will board announce results? (Express Photo)

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The results for Class 12 Board examinations 2026 will be announced by CBSE in May, however, the date and time is not announced yet. Once announced, students will be able to access their marksheets on results.cbse.nic.in. Students can view their scores after entering their roll number, date of birth and other details.

In a major reform, CBSE had announced the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning this year. Class 12 answer scripts were evaluated digitally this time instead of the traditional physical mode. However, Class 10 answer books were still evaluated physically.

Story continues below this ad CBSE Class 12 exams this year were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026, ending with the Legal Studies exam. All the papers were conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am. Last year, 88.39% students passed the Class 12 exam. The pass percentage for girls stood at 91.64%, while boys achieved 85.70%. A total of 17,04,367 candidates had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2025. Out of these, 16,92,794 students appeared for the exams and 14,96,307 successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 88.39%. This marks a slight improvement from 2024, when 87.98% of students passed the exams. Live Updates Apr 27, 2026 02:30 PM IST CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Approximately 18 to 19 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams 2026 Around 18 to 19 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations in 2026. The exams were conducted beginning February 17, 2026. For context, in 2025, a total of 16,92,794 students appeared for the Class 12 exams — the highest ever at that point — with 14,96,307 students clearing the board, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.39%. The 2026 cohort is expected to be even larger in comparison. Apr 27, 2026 02:22 PM IST CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result expected by end of April or first week of May 2026 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 by the end of April or in the first week of May 2026. CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date or time yet, but past patterns suggest the board typically releases Class 12 results in the second or third week of May. With OSM (On-Screen Marking) introduced for the first time in 2026, digital evaluation is expected to speed up result processing compared to previous years. UPMSP UP Board Result 2026: Students checking UP Board Results 2026. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representational) CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date Live: CBSE had earlier cancelled examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, in West Asian countries due to the ongoing situation. For these candidates CBSE had announced an alternative assessment scheme on March 27, 2026. The Board stated that the assessment policy aims to ensure fairness, reliability, and transparency while maintaining academic integrity.

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