Thursday, June 17, 2021
CBSE CISCE Class 12th Results 2021 Live Updates: Final evaluation strategy to be announced today

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The CBSE, CISCE will present the final evaluation strategy before the court today. As per the reports, Class 12 students are likely to be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and pre-boards of Class 12.

Updated: June 17, 2021 10:47:41 am
CBSE R 1200The final evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 results will be released today. File.

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will submit the Class 12 evaluation criteria or the final strategy, which will be used to assess Class 12 students in the Supreme Court today.

The apex court, while hearing a plea regarding Class 12 board exams, had instructed the board to devise the strategy within two weeks. CBSE had formed a 12-member committee to finalise the evaluation criteria and will present the final evaluation before the court today.

“We have worked on the evaluation criteria and will present it to the court on June 17,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE.

Meanwhile, CBSE has allowed schools to complete the practical exams in online mode. Students who were unable to appear for the practical exams due to Covid-19 second wave will have the opportunity to take these exams from home. The schools have to conduct the pending tests and submit the marks by June 28. The external examiner will fix the date for an online viva voce in consultation with the internal examiner.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on June 1, CBSE scrapped the Class 12 Board examination amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 12 result LIVE Updates | Here's what Education Ministry has decided

10:47 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Class 12 students likely to be assessed on marks in Class 10, 11 and Class 12 pre-boards

As The Indian Express earlier reported, the Central Board is actively considering a proposal to evaluated Class 12 students based on their performance in Class 10, Class 11, and the Class 12 pre-board examination, which were conducted throughout the academic session. Read more. 

10:42 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Will submit final strategy on June 17: CBSE official

The apex court, while hearing a plea regarding Class 12 board exams, had instructed the board to devise the strategy within two weeks. Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, told indianexpress.com, “We have worked on the evaluation criteria and will present it to the court on June 17.

10:41 (IST)17 Jun 2021
CBSE special committee submits its report on Class 12 evaluation

The CBSE on June 4 had constituted a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. The committee will submit its report within 10 days. The board will now present the criteria before the Supreme Court in today's hearing. 

hbse 10th result 2021, hbse 10th result 2021, bseh, bseh 10th result 2021, haryana board 10th result 2021, CBSE Class 12 exams were cancelled on June 1. (Representational image)

CBSE was tasked by the Supreme Court to devise an alternative assessment scheme in two weeks. The 12-member committee had its last meeting on Saturday, and CBSE will, in all likelihood, submit its plan to the Supreme Court on Monday. Government sources said committee members favoured using the Class 10 Board marks during Saturday’s discussion since that would be an objective reflection of a student’s performance.

