CBSE CISCE Class 12th Results 2021 Live Updates: Final evaluation strategy to be announced today

The final evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 results will be released today. File.

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will submit the Class 12 evaluation criteria or the final strategy, which will be used to assess Class 12 students in the Supreme Court today.

The apex court, while hearing a plea regarding Class 12 board exams, had instructed the board to devise the strategy within two weeks. CBSE had formed a 12-member committee to finalise the evaluation criteria and will present the final evaluation before the court today.

“We have worked on the evaluation criteria and will present it to the court on June 17,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE.

Meanwhile, CBSE has allowed schools to complete the practical exams in online mode. Students who were unable to appear for the practical exams due to Covid-19 second wave will have the opportunity to take these exams from home. The schools have to conduct the pending tests and submit the marks by June 28. The external examiner will fix the date for an online viva voce in consultation with the internal examiner.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on June 1, CBSE scrapped the Class 12 Board examination amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.