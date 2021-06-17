scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
CBSE Class 12th Result: CBSE finalises marking scheme, results to release by July 31

As per the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2021 12:31:43 pm
(CBSE Class 12 results will be declared by July 31. Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday presented the proposed marking scheme for evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. As per the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

CBSE CISCE Class 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

The evaluation strategy will have a total of three parts – Class 10 component (30%) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30%) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40%) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied/ unhappy with the evaluation formula can take up class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will also follow the marking scheme for evaluation ISC (Class 12) students under the board.

