Delhi CBSE Class 12 result: Pass percentage slips, gender gap widens

With pass percentages falling and the gender gap continuing to widen, Delhi fared poorer than last year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.97% in 2025-26 in the Capital, a drop from 95.18% last year.

Of the 3,01,977 students who registered this year in the city, 3,00,732 appeared for the examination, and 2,76,583 candidates passed.

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The Capital has two CBSE regions — Delhi-East and Delhi-West. Both recorded a decline in the pass percentage compared to last year. While Delhi-West reported a pass percentage of 92.34%, down from 95.37% last year, Delhi-East recorded 91.73%, compared to 95.06% in 2024-25.