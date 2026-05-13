Delhi CBSE Class 12 result: Pass percentage slips, gender gap widens

With pass percentages falling and the gender gap continuing to widen, Delhi fared poorer than last year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.97% in 2025-26 in the Capital, a drop from 95.18% last year.
Of the 3,01,977 students who registered this year in the city, 3,00,732 appeared for the examination, and 2,76,583 candidates passed.
The Capital has two CBSE regions — Delhi-East and Delhi-West. Both recorded a decline in the pass percentage compared to last year. While Delhi-West reported a pass percentage of 92.34%, down from 95.37% last year, Delhi-East recorded 91.73%, compared to 95.06% in 2024-25.
Noida also witnessed a slip with pass percentage, declining to 79.02% from 81.29% last year.
Despite the decline, Delhi-West and Delhi-East retained their fifth and sixth positions, respectively, among the CBSE regions nationally, ranking behind Kerala’s Trivandrum, Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Karnataka’s Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.
Meanwhile, the gender gap in performance widened further this year. Across India, girls outperformed boys by 6.73 percentage points. However, both groups saw a drop in pass percentages compared to last year — for girls, the pass percentage declined from 91.64% in 2025 to 88.86% in 2026 while it fell from 85.70% to 82.13% for boys.
The Capital saw a similar trend. In Delhi-East, 94.09% girls passed compared to 89.32% boys, while in Delhi-West, 94.73% girls cleared the exam against 90.04% boys.
Last year, pass percentages were higher — 96.51% (girls) and 93.58% (boys) in Delhi-East, and 96.95% (girls) and 93.86% (boys) in Delhi-West.
A total of 1,799 schools and 842 examination centres were involved in conducting the exams in the Capital. The city also recorded the highest number of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) candidates, with over 1,900 students appearing for the exams.
Sources suggested the decline in pass percentage may be linked to the implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM), which reduces subjectivity and ambiguity in evaluation.
In an official statement, the CBSE said it had “successfully implemented OSM for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books in the 2026 Board Examinations,” calling it the largest such exercise undertaken so far.
“Using OSM, CBSE has evaluated 98,66,622 answer books,” the CBSE said, adding that the system ensures error-free evaluation by eliminating totalling and uploading mistakes, and guarantees that every answer is assessed strictly as per the marking scheme.
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The CBSE also said the system allows evaluation from any location without physically transporting answer scripts, improving efficiency and maintaining confidentiality. It added that OSM reduces manual intervention, promotes an eco-friendly digital process, and enhances transparency and accountability in line with the reforms under the National Education Policy.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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