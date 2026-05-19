CBSE Class 12th 2026 result re-evaluation starts today, how to apply, fees, direct link

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today start the application process for re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. After students and parents shared concerns about On-Screen Marking, the Board has given students a window to raise concerns from May 19. CBSE students who have applied and obtained a photocopy of the answer book will be eligible to apply for verification/re-evaluation only in the subject for which they have applied.
Requests for re-evaluation will be opened today, and the processing of the request will begin on May 22. Students will be able to access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29. Eligible students can visit and apply at cbse.gov.in.
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CBSE has decided this time that if students wish to view their answer sheets, they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 100 instead of Rs 700. If they want verification or validation of the answer sheet, students have to pay Rs 100 instead of Rs 500. If they want any particular answer to be rechecked, the fee will be Rs 25 per question.
Step 1: Students must first apply to obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer sheet for the subject in question.
Step 2: Once received, carefully review the scanned copy and compare the evaluation with CBSE’s official marking scheme.
Step 3: If you notice any errors, such as unchecked answers, incorrect marking, or mismatches, submit your observations to the board.
Step 4: A committee of subject experts will assess the request, and CBSE will issue the final decision based on their review.
School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, addressing a press conference, assured the students that if, during re-evaluation, a student’s marks increase, then the amount paid for re-evaluation will be refunded to the student.
Those planning to apply have been advised to carefully examine their scanned answer sheets before raising objections, as the board will only review the specific discrepancies submitted by the students during the process. This ensures that the evaluation committee focuses exclusively on the issues highlighted, making it important for students to be thorough and precise in their review.