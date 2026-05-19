CBSE Class 12th 2026 result re-evaluation starts today, how to apply, fees, direct link

Students will be able to access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29. Eligible students can visit and apply at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today start the application process for re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. After students and parents shared concerns about On-Screen Marking, the Board has given students a window to raise concerns from May 19. CBSE students who have applied and obtained a photocopy of the answer book will be eligible to apply for verification/re-evaluation only in the subject for which they have applied.

Requests for re-evaluation will be opened today, and the processing of the request will begin on May 22. Students will be able to access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29. Eligible students can visit and apply at cbse.gov.in.