CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Marks uploading portal for schools in West Asia opens

Students who have participated in national and international sports events will be appearing for the Class 12 CBSE exams for the 2026 session on April 11 and April 13 (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed the schools to upload the marks of Class 12 students in its affiliated schools across West Asian countries, as part of the process leading to the declaration of board results.

In an official notification issued on April 7, the board informed principals that an online platform for uploading student marks will become operational from April 8, 2026. The access link has been made available through the respective school logins.

The move follows CBSE’s earlier notification-2 dated March 27, 2026, which outlined the assessment scheme and procedures for Class 12 result preparation amid the cancellation of exams. Schools have been instructed to carefully review the guidelines provided in the earlier notification and strictly adhere to the instructions available on the portal.