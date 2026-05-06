CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: From OSM to post-result process

CBSE Class 12th result live: Updates on OSM to post result process (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ representative)

CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will in May be declaring the Class 12 annual exam results. In recent years, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results have typically been announced together in May — specifically on May 13 last year and in 2024, May 12 in 2023, and May 6 in 2019. However, in 2022, 2021, 2020, the CBSE board results were declared on July 22, August 3 and July 13. The board, this year, have already declared the Class 10 results on April 15 and Class 12 result is awaited and, according to CBSE officials, it will be released by third week of May.

The Class 12 result, when announced, can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

Story continues below this ad Read More | CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: In 10 years, 95% scorers grew by 247%, three times the rise in student numbers CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: What’s new this year? The Board has introduced an on-screen marking system for Class 12 this year, under which answer sheets are evaluated digitally. Teachers from Classes 11 and 12 have been assigned evaluation duties and were provided with login credentials in advance to access the online platform. To ensure familiarity with the new system, teachers were also allowed to participate in mock evaluations, including a large-scale mock exercise conducted in February. While announcing the initiative earlier this year, the Board said the system is expected to minimise errors in totaling, reduce manual intervention, and speed up the evaluation process. It also allows teachers from all affiliated schools to take part in assessment, while cutting down on the time and cost involved in transporting physical answer sheets. After the Class 12 results are announced, students can first request a photocopy of their evaluated answer book and then apply for mark verification or re-evaluation. Live Updates May 6, 2026 12:37 PM IST CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the ‘up to 15%’ rule? While the CBSE does not lay down a fixed percentage for grace marks in its official policy documents, past developments offer a clearer picture of how the system functions in practice. Around 2017, during proceedings in the Delhi High Court case on CBSE moderation policy 2017, it was observed that the board could award up to 15% grace marks for particularly difficult questions. This issue gained attention when the CBSE briefly moved to scrap its moderation policy in an effort to curb inflated scores and rising college cut-offs. The board eventually chose not to contest the court’s direction, allowing the moderation system — including such grace provisions — to continue. Then Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had also stated that marks should reflect a student’s actual performance rather than be excessively inflated, even as moderation remained in place. In practice today, grace marks are applied selectively rather than across the board. They are typically awarded in cases of flawed or unusually difficult questions, with the objective of ensuring fairness rather than boosting overall scores. May 6, 2026 12:25 PM IST CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: How will moderation help? –Compensate students for ambiguous or error-prone questions – Address differences in difficulty levels across paper sets – Reduce subjectivity in evaluation by different examiners – Maintain parity in pass percentages across years and subjects – Ensure uniformity in marking standards – Compensate students for ambiguous or error-prone questionsso that no student is unfairly disadvantaged due to factors beyond their control May 6, 2026 12:24 PM IST CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What is CBSE’s moderation policy? CBSE will apply a moderation policy to ensure fairness and uniformity in evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Board exams are held across multiple sets of question papers and slight variations in difficulty can have an impact on students' performances. Moderation seeks to balance this out. May 6, 2026 12:21 PM IST CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Where can I check CBSE Class 12th results? - cbseresults.nic.in - cbse.gov.in - results.cbse.nic.in - results.digilocker.gov.in - UMANG app May 6, 2026 12:20 PM IST CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Do we know any CBSE Class 12th result date? There is no confirmed CBSE result Class 12th result date. Students, as per CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, can expect results in the third week of May. “The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then,” he said. Students scoring above 95 per cent surged by 247 per cent (Source: CBSE data. Image upscaled with AI) According to CBSE data, in 2015, a total of 9,62,122 candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination, of whom 7,162 scored 95 per cent or above. Fast forward to last year, the number of candidates rose to 16,92,794. During the same period, the number of students scoring above 95 per cent surged more sharply, reaching 24,867.

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