CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: When will Central Board of Secondary Education announce results?

CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 this week. According to an update shared on DigiLocker, showing a ‘Class 12 Result Coming Soon’ banner has further intensified speculation around the result date.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

This year, the CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, for lakhs of students across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams. Reports suggest that the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system has helped speed up the assessment process compared to previous years.

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While no official date has yet been confirmed by CBSE, several reports indicate that the results may be declared around the second week of May. Students are advised to regularly check official websites such as cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and DigiLocker for verified updates instead of relying on unofficial claims circulating online.

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Once announced, students will be able to access their digital marksheets through multiple platforms including the official CBSE result portals, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. CBSE will also provide digitally verified academic documents including marksheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates through its digital repository.

Live Updates May 11, 2026 08:55 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Over 18 lakh students appeared for Class 12 in 2026, largest cohort in CBSE history Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2026, the largest cohort in the board’s history. For context, 16,92,794 appeared in 2025 and 17,04,367 in 2024. The year-on-year increase reflects CBSE’s continued expansion in the number of affiliated schools, which now exceeds 35,000 across India and abroad. The size of the 2026 cohort directly determines the volume of answer scripts that the OSM system has had to process, a scale that was a key factor in CBSE’s decision to digitise evaluation. May 11, 2026 08:50 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Scanning capacity — up to 400 answer books per machine in 8 hours at the first stage CBSE initially announced a scanning capacity of approximately 400 answer books in eight hours per machine at the scanning centres that form the first stage of the OSM process. This high-throughput scanning capacity, combined with dual checks built into the process to ensure no page is missed or duplicated, means the digitisation phase is not expected to be a bottleneck in the overall evaluation timeline. The elimination of transportation time between scanning, distribution, and evaluation further reduces the total cycle length compared to the physical system. May 11, 2026 08:45 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Marks uploaded every evening during the evaluation window — real-time data integration into central system Under CBSE’s OSM system for Class 12 2026, evaluators upload marks into the system at the end of each working day during the evaluation period. CBSE’s Controller of Examinations explained that after the first day of marking scheme discussion and mock evaluation, “evaluation will then proceed for about 8 days, with marks uploaded every evening.” This nightly upload cycle creates a continuously updating database at the national level, replacing the batch-based data entry that occurred at the end of evaluation cycles in the older physical system. May 11, 2026 08:40 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: All three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — will be declared together CBSE has confirmed that Class 12 results for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — will be announced together in a single declaration. This is consistent with the board’s practice in recent years. The combined announcement applies to all affiliated schools across India and in approximately 26 countries. Students from all streams will be able to access their results simultaneously on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in at the time of declaration. May 11, 2026 08:39 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What is different this year that makes a significant shift? The launch of CBSE’s ‘OSM Onmark portal’ marks a significant transition from the traditional evaluation process, where physical answer sheets were transported between centres and underwent multiple stages of checking over long timelines. With the new OSM system, answer scripts are distributed digitally to evaluators in a centralised manner within designated centres. Explaining the process earlier, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj had said, “When an individual examiner completes one evaluation, they will fetch another answer book from any school assigned to that zone.” The OSM platform also ensures that every question is evaluated, reducing the chances of totalling and counting mistakes. It further maintains detailed digital records, including script-level evaluation time, review history, and mark distribution. May 11, 2026 08:35 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Results date CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed to PTI that the Class 12 Result 2026 is expected in the third week of May 2026, consistent with the timeline announced earlier. Bhardwaj stated that preparations are progressing steadily and the timelines shared earlier remain unchanged. CBSE has not officially confirmed an exact date and time, but the third-week window is consistent with the last three years of Class 12 result declarations — May 13 in 2025, May 13 in 2024, and May 12 in 2023. May 11, 2026 08:30 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing criteria –Students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject (both theory and practical, where applicable) – A grade above ‘E’ is required in all subjects – Students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject (both theory and practical, where applicable) May 11, 2026 08:25 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the ‘up to 15%’ rule? While the CBSE does not lay down a fixed percentage for grace marks in its official policy documents, past developments offer a clearer picture of how the system functions in practice. Around 2017, during proceedings in the Delhi High Court case on CBSE moderation policy 2017, it was observed that the board could award up to 15% grace marks for particularly difficult questions. This issue gained attention when the CBSE briefly moved to scrap its moderation policy in an effort to curb inflated scores and rising college cut-offs. The board eventually chose not to contest the court’s direction, allowing the moderation system — including such grace provisions — to continue. Then Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had also stated that marks should reflect a student’s actual performance rather than be excessively inflated, even as moderation remained in place. In practice today, grace marks are applied selectively rather than across the board. They are typically awarded in cases of flawed or unusually difficult questions, to ensure fairness rather than boost overall scores. May 11, 2026 08:20 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: How will moderation help? –Compensate students for ambiguous or error-prone questions – Address differences in difficulty levels across paper sets – Reduce subjectivity in evaluation by different examiners – Maintain parity in pass percentages across years and subjects – Ensure uniformity in marking standards – Compensate students for ambiguous or error-prone questions so that no student is unfairly disadvantaged due to factors beyond their control May 11, 2026 08:15 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What is CBSE’s moderation policy? CBSE will apply a moderation policy to ensure fairness and uniformity in evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Board exams are held across multiple sets of question papers and slight variations in difficulty can have an impact on students’ performances. Moderation seeks to balance this out. May 11, 2026 08:10 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check – cbseresults.nic.in – cbse.gov.in – results.cbse.nic.in – results.digilocker.gov.in – UMANG app May 11, 2026 08:05 AM IST CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When will CBSE release results date CBSE will release results likely in the third week of May as said by the examination controller.