CBSE OSM Row: Vedant’s ‘corrected’ Physics answer sheet shows signs of manual evaluation

Fresh screenshots shared by Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava suggest that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) eventually carried out a manual review of his Physics answer sheet after admitting that his paper had been mistakenly swapped during the re-evaluation process.

The controversy began after Vedant, who posts on X under the handle @VEDANTSHRIV17, alleged that the answer script uploaded to him by CBSE during the verification process was not his own. The student claimed the handwriting, answers, and even attempted questions did not match what he had written in the examination hall. His posts quickly went viral, prompting widespread scrutiny over the CBSE’s evaluation and On-Screen Marking (OSM) systems.

Following the uproar, the CBSE contacted the student on Monday admitted that an answer sheet mix-up had indeed occurred. Vedant subsequently confirmed online that the board had shared his “correct” Physics answer booklet and that his claims were valid.

Attaching the correct answer sheets screenshots here for your reference , we will still apply for reevaluation of this answer sheet after checking this sheet more closely since they have slashed my marks even when the answer is correct . Thanks @Ajatikaa mam for your help Thanks… pic.twitter.com/PqKKoVkws2 — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 25, 2026

Later, Vedant shared screenshots of the corrected answer script on social media, and the images are drawing fresh attention for another reason.

The screenshots attached to the post show standard CBSE Class 12 Physics answer booklets featuring blue-lined sheets, printed question numbers, QR code sections, and spaces for roll numbers. However, unlike the digitised format expected under the CBSE’s new OSM system, the pages carry prominent red-ink examiner markings throughout.

Several answers carry red ticks indicating correctly attempted portions. Question numbers and awarded marks have been circled manually, while some sections contain slashes, handwritten notations, and evaluator markings typically associated with physical checking of answer copies. The markings appear directly on the scanned pages of the original answer booklet.

The visuals have led to speculation online that the CBSE may have manually checked the paper after the controversy surfaced publicly. The development comes amid broader criticism of the board’s evaluation process this year, with multiple students across subjects alleging discrepancies ranging from unchecked pages to unexpectedly low scores and answer-script inconsistencies.

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Vedant’s CBSE 12th Physics paper, which was re-shared by CBSE, shows signs of manual checking (Image via X) Vedant’s CBSE 12th Physics paper, which was re-shared by CBSE, shows signs of manual checking (Image via X)

The CBSE had introduced the OSM system as part of its effort to streamline evaluation by digitising answer scripts and enabling examiners to assess scanned copies electronically. Under the process, evaluators typically annotate digitally rather than physically mark the original answer sheets.

Vedant’s CBSE 12th English paper that was originally checked with OSM, as shared by his earlier (Image via X) Vedant’s CBSE 12th English paper that was originally checked with OSM, as shared by his earlier (Image via X)

However, the answer booklet screenshots shared by Vedant appear to resemble traditional pen-based assessment methods, raising questions about whether manual verification was undertaken in this particular case following the public backlash.

Despite the board resolving the answer-sheet mix-up, Vedant has said he is not fully satisfied with the marking yet. In his post, the student stated that he still intends to seek re-evaluation, arguing that some responses in the Physics paper appear to have been under-marked despite being correct.

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The incident has further intensified discussions around transparency and reliability in board evaluation systems, especially at a time when students and parents are increasingly relying on digitised assessment mechanisms introduced by examination bodies.