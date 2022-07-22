scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result declared; 92.71% students pass

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 12 students have been assessed based on their performance in term1 and term 2 board exams. The consolidated result is now available at official website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. or cbse.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 22, 2022 9:54:06 am
cbse, cbse result, cbse result 2022, cbse class 12th resultCBSE Class 12th Result 2022: The result will be available at official website - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 board exam results 2022. The result are now available at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

The senior secondary exam results will be announced based on students’ performance in term 1 and term 2 board exams. While both term exams were conducted in offline mode, term 1 had objective questions but term 2 had subjective questions. In term 1, the students were given OMR sheets and exams were held in December 2021.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to sit for compartment examinations conducted by the board. 

In 2021, CBSE class 12 result was declared based on an alternative marking scheme where 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks was followed. The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.37 per cent which was nearly 10 per cent higher than previous year’s 88.8 per cent. In 2019, it was 83.4 per cent. 

 

Live Blog

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates: How and where to check scores at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

09:54 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Trivandrum best performing district

Among the region wise result, Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent followed by Bengaluru at second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 per cent

09:52 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE Class 12 result: Here's how result has been calcuted

CBSE conducted the class 12 result term wise this year. The final result has been calculated based on the following assessment criteria

In theory section, 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2.

Equal weightage to both terms for practicals:

09:48 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE declares Class 12 board exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 12 board exam results. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Exam were conducted in two phases this year.

CBSE Class 12 result 2022 Live Updates: The results for term 1 were declared in March. CBSE had sent the scorecards of class 10 students to their respective schools, instead of releasing it online. The Board had also clarified that a combined marksheet of both terms will be released after the declaration of term 2 results.

