CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result declared; 92.71% students pass

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: The result will be available at official website - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 board exam results 2022. The result are now available at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

The senior secondary exam results will be announced based on students’ performance in term 1 and term 2 board exams. While both term exams were conducted in offline mode, term 1 had objective questions but term 2 had subjective questions. In term 1, the students were given OMR sheets and exams were held in December 2021.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to sit for compartment examinations conducted by the board.

In 2021, CBSE class 12 result was declared based on an alternative marking scheme where 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks was followed. The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.37 per cent which was nearly 10 per cent higher than previous year’s 88.8 per cent. In 2019, it was 83.4 per cent.