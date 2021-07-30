CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Over 70k students get 95% above marks, 99.37% pass percentage recorded

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 results at 2 pm. The result is available at the official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The result is available via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

This year, a total of 13,69,745 regular candidates were registered for CBSE class 12 examination. The number of candidates who appeared in class 12 evaluations is 13,04,561. A total of 12,96,318 candidates have been declared pass, taking the pass percentage to 99.37 per cent. Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 99.67 while 99.13 per cent of boys have been declared pass. The pass percentage of transgender students is 100 per cent this year.

A total of 70,004 students have achieved 95 per cent and above marks, while 1,50,152 have got marks in the 90-95 per cent range. A total of 3925 children with special needs (CWSN) were registered this year, of which 3909 (99.59 per cent) have been declared pass.

As many as 17,016 foreign candidates have also registered for the CBSE class 12 exams this year. Of which, 17003 (99.92 per cent) have cleared class 12. Kendriya Vidyalayas have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage while Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) stood at 99.94 per cent.

The senior secondary exam results have been declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per the board’s 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their class 12, class 11 and class 10 marks.