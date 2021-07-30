CBSE Class 12th result 2021: KVS, CTSA schools record 100% pass percentage

In government schools this year, the pass percentage jump has been profound. (File)

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 results, the Kendriya Vidyalaya and the CTSA schools recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. In 2020, their pass percentage was 98.62 per cent and 98.23 per cent respectively.

In government schools this year, the pass percentage jump has been profound.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Big jump in pass percentage of govt aided schools

Independent and government aided schools saw the biggest leap in pass percentage, with 99.22 per cent as compared to 2020’s 88.22 per cent for independent schools and 99.48 per cent this year as compared to 91.56 per cent last year in government aided schools.

The pass percentage of JNV and government schools is 99.94 per cent and 99.72 per cent this year, compared to previous year’s 98.70 per cent and 94.94 per cent respectively.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check marks

The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 99.37, nearly 10 per cent higher than 2020’s 88.8 per cent. As many as 65,184 students have not received their results today as their results are still being processed. CBSE will announce their result on August 5.

Apart from the websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in — that will host the results, the government has also introduced the DigiLocker as a platform to check results.