CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: From evaluation formula to how to check marks; here’s all you need to know

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 12 results this week. Initially, the board had postponed the exams in view of Covid spread. But, amid the ongoing pandemic, it became impossible to conduct offline exams. Hence, on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to announce class 12 result on or before July 31. The schools were given time till July 25 to finalise and submit results.

CBSE Class 12 result: What is the evaluation pattern/formula?

Since exams were cancelled, the CBSE devised an alternative marking scheme to evaluate students. This year, the theory component will be calculated according to a 40:30:30 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, respectively.

Read | CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Teachers and students concerned about inclusion of Class 10, 11 marks

For the practical and internal assessment component, the student will be assessed according to the actual marks submitted by the school to CBSE.

The evaluation strategy will have a total of three parts – class 10 component (30 per cent) based on the best three performing subjects in the board exams, class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on the final exam and class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board.

CBSE Class 12 result: When released, where to check

The central board is expected to release the class 12 result in the next few days. Once released, students can check the results on the board’s official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE announces the date in advance, but is unlikely to publish time. Keep checking this page for latest updates.

CBSE Class 12 result: How to check via, app, phone and websites

How to Check the CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 through IVRS

The students can check CBSE 12th result 2021 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). Just dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India).

Also Read | CBSE plans two term end exams for 10, 12; reduced syllabus

CBSE class 12 result 2021: Result through SMS and email

Results will also be sent to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and on email IDs. The result can also be obtained by sending an SMS on mobile number 7738299899. Candidates need to type <CBSE12>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Send it to 7738299899.

CBSE class 12 result 2021: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

CBSE class 12 result 2021: How to get marksheet via Digilocker

From mark sheet to migration certificates to pass certificates even the skill certificates obtained by students, all the documents will be available digitally. Students will be able to get them at Digilocker. To visit Digilocker. Students can follow these steps:

Also Read | CBSE releases rationalised term-wise syllabus for Class 9-12

Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile

Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and entre the last 6 digit of your roll number

Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS

CBSE Class 12 result: What about the result of Class 12 private candidates

The CBSE had cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams amid the pandemic, but private students — those who are either repeating the class or registered for improvement — will have to appear for the exams. The board has directed that the exams for such candidates will be conducted from August 15 to September 15. The result for such candidates is expected to release after two weeks of the conclusion of examinations.

Also Read | CBSE private candidates claim evaluation system discriminatory, board cites lack of data to promote them

CBSE Class 12 result: Not happy with results? Here’s what to do

Since there were no exams held this year, students will not be able to make use of the rechecking provision. As students cannot get their answer sheets evaluated, they need to opt for other measures. If students are unhappy with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams. Students will have to appear for improvement exams when the board finds the situation conducive to conduct board exams for class 12.

CBSE Class 12 result: Expected pass percentage

In 2020, a total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students cleared the class 12 exam with a pass percentage of 88.78 per cent. The pass percentage improved from the last year. In 2019, 83.40 per cent of students had passed class 12 exams. Gender-wise, girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 86.19 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

Since exams were not conducted this year and students have been evaluated based on their performance in previous classes and internal assessments, the pass percentage is expected to increase. With several state boards recording a pass percentage of more than 99 per cent, the CBSE class 12 pass percentage is also expected to be in the same range.