CBSE Class 12th result 2019 date: Check websites, apps that will host results

CBSE 12th result 2019 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result of Class 12 by the third week of May. The result of both class 10 and class 12 will be hosted on the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Advertising

Like last year, this year too, Microsoft had partnered with the CBSE to provide results through their app SMS organiser app. Students and parents can pre-register on SMS Organiser and receive the results as soon as they are announced by CBSE, even without internet connectivity.

This initiative is part of a three year-long collaboration, where Microsoft has been partnering with CBSE to display results on http://www.bing.com and last year, the company also introduced the CBSE results card into SMS Organizer app as an easy way to get results delivered on to the phone.

Read | CBSE decides to award full marks for ‘tricky’ question in Class 12 Maths paper; many students, teachers unhappy

Advertising

Apart from Microsoft, Google also hosted the CBSE results in 2018. However, there is no confirmation whether the tech-giant will be providing the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results this year.

When the indianexpress.com approached the CBSE chairman Anita Kanwar regarding the result date, she said that they have not decided any date yet. “The date of the declaration of result will be communicated to the media house, just a day before the declaration of results. As per now, the third week of May (May 12 to 17) is the probable date for declaration of results, but it may change,” said Anita Karwal.

Also read | CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: Re-evaluation and verification of marks process

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that was concluded on Thursday, April 4 with 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates. In 2018, out of 11.84 lakh registered for the CBSE class 12 exam, of which, 11.06 appeared.

CBSE result 2019: Websites to check

The students can check the result through the official websites — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Last year, the result was also available via SMS. The numbers were 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)