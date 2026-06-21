CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation results out for 87% of 1.6 lakh re-checking requests

The results will be declared for Class 5 and Class 8. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. (Representational-Express Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun releasing the outcomes of Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation requests, with more than 87 per cent of all applications processed so far declared on Sunday, July 21. Students who applied for the post-result services can check their updated status through the official DigiLocker results portal.

In a statement, the board said the results are being released in phases and the remaining applications will also be processed shortly. CBSE assured students that every request has been examined through a transparent and carefully monitored mechanism to ensure fairness and accuracy in the evaluation process.