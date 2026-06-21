CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation results out for 87% of 1.6 lakh re-checking requests

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun releasing the outcomes of Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation requests, with more than 87 per cent of all applications processed so far declared on Sunday, July 21. Students who applied for the post-result services can check their updated status through the official DigiLocker results portal.
In a statement, the board said the results are being released in phases and the remaining applications will also be processed shortly. CBSE assured students that every request has been examined through a transparent and carefully monitored mechanism to ensure fairness and accuracy in the evaluation process.
Dearest students,
CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes.
The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining…
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 21, 2026
The latest update comes weeks after the board introduced its revised post-result system, under which students were first allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books before deciding whether to seek verification of marks, identification of unevaluated answers, or re-evaluation of specific responses.
Also Read | Out of 11 lakh answer-books requests, only 3.8 lakh taken for re-checking
According to figures shared earlier by CBSE, students had sought scanned copies of 11,31,961 answer books through 4,04,319 applications following the declaration of Class 12 results. However, after reviewing their answer scripts, only around 3.8 lakh answer books were ultimately taken forward for verification and re-evaluation.
The board had also revealed that more than 1.6 lakh students submitted requests related to these 3.8 lakh answer books during the verification and re-evaluation window that remained open from June 2 to June 7. The data suggests that while demand for access to evaluated scripts remained high, a significantly smaller number of students found grounds to pursue a formal review after examining their answer books.
CBSE has advised students not to rely on rumours or unverified social media posts regarding the re-evaluation process. Candidates can check the status of their applications through results.digilocker.gov.in, while CBSE offices and helpdesks will continue to provide support and clarification to students wherever required.