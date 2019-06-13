CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation, Re-checking Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the class 12 re-evaluation and rechecking exams. The CBSE result is available for the students to check at the official website, cbse.nic.in. The re-evaluation window was open for 21 days after the declaration of the result. Students had to pay Rs 100 per question to apply for re-evaluation.

Advertising

This year, apparently more entries came for reevaluation because multiple anomalies were reported in both the class 10 and class 12 exams question papers. The CBSE had also issued an official notice regarding the same. Check in details the errors occurred in CBSE board exams and the boards’ take on it.

CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation, Re-checking Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The result for CBSE exams was announced in record time this year, adhering to the High Court order which asked the board and the central universities including the University of Delhi (DU) to sync their result declaration and admission dates in order to allow candidates to have enough time to apply for admissions with the revised marks. Check details regarding the court order here.