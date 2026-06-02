CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal, releases video guide on application process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday morning activated the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets amid the technical glitches row. Alongside the launch, the board also shared a detailed video tutorial explaining the step-by-step process students must follow to submit their applications online. The official portal to apply for re-evaluation is postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/.

In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the facility for applying for “verification of issues observed in answer books and re-evaluation of questions” is now available through the post-result services portal. The board urged candidates to carefully watch the instructional video before proceeding with their applications. For more information on CBSE results, recheck, and other details, students can check the IE Education page.