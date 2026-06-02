CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal, releases video guide on application process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday morning activated the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets amid the technical glitches row. Alongside the launch, the board also shared a detailed video tutorial explaining the step-by-step process students must follow to submit their applications online. The official portal to apply for re-evaluation is postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/.
In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the facility for applying for “verification of issues observed in answer books and re-evaluation of questions” is now available through the post-result services portal. The board urged candidates to carefully watch the instructional video before proceeding with their applications. For more information on CBSE results, recheck, and other details, students can check the IE Education page.
The video explains that only students who have already obtained photocopies of their evaluated answer books are eligible to apply for verification or re-evaluation. Before submitting a request, candidates are advised to compare their answers with the official marking scheme and identify specific discrepancies in the evaluation.
To apply, students need to log in to the CBSE post-result services portal using their examination credentials, select the relevant subject, choose the questions they wish to challenge, and pay the prescribed fee online. Applications submitted without proper justification or outside the specified timeline may not be considered.
CBSE charges Rs 500 per answer book for verification of marks and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation. The board has clarified that re-evaluation requests can only be made for questions specifically identified by the student after reviewing the scanned copy of the answer sheet.
The launch of the portal comes after a delay in the post-result review process. Earlier, CBSE had postponed the opening of the facility, citing the need to strengthen system safeguards and ensure a smooth experience for students.
The re-evaluation process has drawn heightened attention this year amid concerns raised by students over the implementation of the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and alleged discrepancies in evaluation. With the portal now live, affected students can formally seek a review of their scores through the prescribed mechanism.