CBSE Class 12th Psychology Exam Tips: High weightage chapters, strategy & more

–Apurva Srivastava
“Psychology is not just about studying the mind — it is about understanding yourself while writing the exam.”
As you approach the Class 12 Psychology board examination, shift your focus from mere volume of study to the quality and precision of your presentation. The key to securing top marks lies not in writing more but in delivering accurate, structured, and examiner-friendly answers. Your performance is fundamentally judged by how you communicate your knowledge. Adopt these structural and time management disciplines.
Focus your final preparation efforts on the units proven to carry the highest weightage and conceptual importance.
High-Weightage Core Units (Approx. 9–12 Marks Each)
Under the topic variation in psychological attributes, these are some of the sub-topics that you need to know:
Theories of Intelligence
Master the distinction between the Psychometric Approach (Structure-focused, e.g., Spearman, Thurstone, Guilford) and the Information Processing Approach (Process-focused, e.g., Sternberg, Gardner).
IQ and Distribution
Know the formula: IQ = (Mental Age / Chronological Age) × 100. Be prepared to draw and label the Normal Probability Curve showing different IQ ranges.
Intellectual Disability
Define with the criteria: IQ below 70 + Deficits in Adaptive Behaviour.
Emotional Intelligence (EQ)
Focus on its components and application, often appearing as a 3-mark question.
Creativity and Intelligence
Understand the relationship and difference between these two attributes.
Answer Writing Note (6-mark Question Strategy):
–1-line definition of the core concept.
–5–6 structured points elaborating on the sub-topic.
–Inclusion of the Diagram of Normal Curve (if relevant to the question).
–1-line conclusion.
After variation, the topic of self and personality requires clear categorisation of theories and their specific techniques.
–Type and Trait Theories: Know key proponents (Sheldon, Jung, Allport, Cattell) and the dimensions (e.g., Big Five Model).
–Freud’s Psychoanalytic Theory: Master the concepts of Structure of Personality (Id, Ego, Superego), Levels of Consciousness, and Defence Mechanisms.
–Projective Techniques: Understand and differentiate techniques like the Rorschach Inkblot Test and Thematic Apperception Test (TAT) — their procedure and limitations.
Remember to mention the psychologist’s names prominently. Avoid narrative explanation; present content strictly in bullet format.
The third topic is Psychological Disorders
Focus on classification, models, and specific disorder criteria.
–Historical Evolution: Understand early approaches and the shift to modern classification.
–Diathesis–Stress Model: Master this interactional model — a frequent 3-mark question.
–Schizophrenia: Focus on the positive and negative symptoms.
–Obsessive–Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Define obsessions and compulsions clearly.
–Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Be prepared to define and differentiate conditions like Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
The fourth topic is Therapeutic Approaches
Comparative knowledge and specific techniques are essential.
–Behaviour Therapy — Techniques: Systematic Desensitisation, Aversive Conditioning.
–Cognitive Therapy — Techniques: Rational Emotive Therapy (RET) by Ellis, Beck’s Cognitive Therapy.
–Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) — The integrated, highly effective, short-term approach.
–Humanistic Therapy — Focus on Client-Centred Therapy (Rogers): Unconditional Positive Regard, Empathy, etc.
–Existential Therapy — Focus on Logotherapy (Frankl): search for meaning.
Other important topics are:
–Meeting Life Challenges (Stress): Definition, types, effects, and coping strategies.
–Attitude and Social Cognition: Components of attitude (ABC), attitude formation, and prejudice/stereotypes.
–Social Influence and Group Processes: Types of groups, social loafing, and conformity/obedience studies.
A well-structured answer is a clear signal of conceptual mastery. Every answer, regardless of mark weightage, must adhere to this universal structure:
–Introduction (1–2 lines definition): Start with a precise, keyword-rich definition or foundational statement that immediately establishes the context. Remember one point, one idea.
–Core Points (According to Marks): Deliver the content in clear, separate points. A 3-mark question demands 3 points; a 6-mark question requires 5–6 points. Psychology board exams demand technical language and structure, not descriptive, narrative essays. Be clinical and factual.
–Visual Enhancement (Flowchart/Diagram): Integrate a simple flowchart, model, or diagram (e.g., the Normal Curve, Id-Ego-Superego structure) wherever conceptually possible to earn immediate visual points.
–Illustrative Example (If required): Provide a brief, relevant example to demonstrate the practical application or understanding of a concept.
–Concise Conclusion (1-line): End with a summary sentence that wraps up the answer and reinforces the main idea.
–Attempt all questions
–Precision in reading
–Adhere to mark weightage and write in a sequential way
–Keyword highlighting
–Buffer time for recheck
–Structured presentation earns marks
–Concise writing reflects mastery
–Morning sessions: Dedicate this time to the revision of theories (e.g., Personality, Intelligence, Therapeutic Approaches). Use mnemonics and comparison charts.
–Afternoon sessions: Practice answer writing for 3 and 6-mark questions. Do not just read; write out full answers following the structured format to train your muscle memory.
–Evening sessions: Focused revision of NCERT summaries and keywords. Ensure you can define every italicised term and concept box in the textbook.
