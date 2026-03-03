CBSE Class 12th Psychology Exam Tips: High weightage chapters, strategy & more

Focus your final preparation efforts on the units proven to carry the highest weightage and conceptual importance. (Express File Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

–Apurva Srivastava

“Psychology is not just about studying the mind — it is about understanding yourself while writing the exam.”

As you approach the Class 12 Psychology board examination, shift your focus from mere volume of study to the quality and precision of your presentation. The key to securing top marks lies not in writing more but in delivering accurate, structured, and examiner-friendly answers. Your performance is fundamentally judged by how you communicate your knowledge. Adopt these structural and time management disciplines.

High priority topics

Focus your final preparation efforts on the units proven to carry the highest weightage and conceptual importance.

High-Weightage Core Units (Approx. 9–12 Marks Each)