CBSE Class 12th Psychology exam review: Paper rated moderate, balanced and not lengthy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the class 12 Psychology exam today, i.e. June 15, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams have rated it to be moderate on the difficulty level.

Experts have observed that in today’s exam paper, 50 per cent questions were case-study and application-based, whereas the rest were direct. “Today’s Psychology question paper was similar to the sample paper released by CBSE. The question paper was of moderate difficulty level. 50 per cent of questions were case-study and application-based and rest 50 per cent were direct questions and required simple recall skills,” said Anil Kumar Choubey, who is PGT-Psychology and Students Counsellor in Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

As per students and experts, the questions of this year’s Psychology exam were very direct and followed the same structure, as shown in the sample papers provided by the CBSE. “The paper was a balanced and perfect mix of application and memory-based questions. Some questions were focused on critical thinking and asked students to provide a more in-depth response. Section C of the paper can be considered challenging but would not be difficult to crack for students with conceptual clarity,” said Varda Jutta, who is a Psychology teacher and counsellor in Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The question paper has been evaluated to be perfectly balanced and not very lengthy which could be completed in the given time. The difficulty level of the exam is graded as moderate, but that should not stop students from scoring well. “Overall, the paper was a scoring one. The students who studied well and practiced sample papers thoroughly can expect marks above 33, while the average score can be around 30,” Varda Jutta said.